The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Tina Marie Hoyer, 22, 190 block of Gulf Club Lane, Venice. Charges: possession of use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $2,000.
• Tristen Stewart Joseph, 21, 500 block of Hobart Road, Venice. Charges: possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• James Robert Stewart, 52, 9200 block of Pinetree Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,000.
• Nichole Lee Hostetler, 33, 5300 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: felony battery. Bond: none.
• Mary Lu Burton, 63, 110 block of Bishop St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
• Frank Jesse Crouse II, 32, homeless of North Port. Charges: petty theft and possession or use of drug paraphernalia.
• Romello Keyonte Grayson, 22, of Easley, SC. Charges: failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer, resisting officer without violence, possession of marijuana, tamper with or fabricate physical evidence and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
• Jesse Taylor Kuper, 21, homeless of DeSoto. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $500.
• Roy Perez, 43, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of marijuana. Bond: $4,250.
• Joseph Wayne Gutzler, 36, 22300 block of Buffalo Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
• Jessica Ann Gutzler, 39, 22300 block of Buffalo Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,000.
• Michael Scott Cudney, 29, of Lyons, Michigan. Charge: driving with an expired license. Bond: $750.
• Devan James Christensen, 45, 700 block of Sesame St., Englewood. Charges: violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
• William Brandon Shaffer, 39, 7200 block of Batavia St., Englewood. Charges: disorderly intoxication, resisting officer without violence and violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Arthur Piece, 58, 4900 block of City Hall Blvd., North Port. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,500.
− Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
