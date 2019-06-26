The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Ryan Elwood Mamalis, 22, 23200 block of Abrade Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Joseph David Hunt, 48, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $1,500.
Robert Houston Childress, 37, 22300 block of Hallstead Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $757.
Devon Errol Logan, 51, 1600 block of Inverness St., Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $320.
Joseph Jeremiah O’Brien, 37, 22100 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Edward Dewelden Breneman Jr., 37, 23300 block of Olean Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Joshua Allen Graves, 32, 5500 block of Thyre St., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Christopher Brian Daniels, 49, 4200 block of Montague Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Robert Lee Shaw, 32, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, false ID given to law enforcement officer, and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Casey Woodrow Reynolds, 22, 5500 block of Wilson Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Stephanie Mazzeo, 29, 3600 block of Garlenda Ave., North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, failure to register motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, attaching registration license plate not assigned, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Rachel K. Bamber, 28, 1300 block of Henton St., Port Charlotte. Charge: false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: none.
Derek Joseph Ortel, 33, 30300 block of Alder Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $2,500.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Torrence Terell Benton, 43, of Bradenton. Charges: possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription and out of county warrant. Bond: $3,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Joseph Loori III, 36, 2100 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charges: violation of probation (original charge: aggravated assault) and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
Jennifer Leigh Payson, 34, 5200 block of Artion Road, North Port. Charge: hold for New Hampshire State Prison for violation of parole. Bond: none.
Terry Edward Adams, 28, 200 block of San Lorenzo Avenue, North Port. Charge: hold for Charlotte County for driving while license suspended, habitual offender. Bond: $1,500.
Ashley Nicole Adkins, 37, 200 North Verona Street, Nokomis. Charge: grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
Shawn Anthony Rice, 34, 1000 block of North Elm Street, Englewood. Charges: grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000, five counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (including methamphetamine, alprazolam, heroin and buprenorphine) and two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
Philip Donna, 44, 26100 block of Rampart Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: dealing in stolen property and providing false ownership information on pawned items worth less than $300. Bond: $9,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
Richard Vernon Easton, 32, 4800 block of West Kendsha Street, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Larry Steven Boydstun, 18, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charges: two counts of failure to appear for criminal restitution hearing. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez
