The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Adam Darryl Hamilton Clark, 33, 12500 block of Chancellor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,000.

Hal Mark Wander, 22, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Farhadia Marcel, 38, 1400 block of Truval Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,000.

Kenyon Karl Burley Jr., 30, 6900 block of Regina Drive, Englewood. Charges: four counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, battery, tampering with a witness misdemeanor proceeding, battery on officer/firefighter/EMT, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.

Jesse Todd Carandante, 29, of Riverview, Fla. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Richard Francis King, 64, 800 block of Phyllis St., Port Charlotte. Charges: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner and breach of peace disorderly conduct. Bond: none.

Rick Lee Miller, 49, 1300 block of Kensington St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Marcianno Odell Scott, 35, 1400 block of Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor, underlying charge, and nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $5,783.

Edward Young IV, 34, of Fort Myers. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: $5,000.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Frankie Dawn Kelly, 43, 20700 block of Capello Drive, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $30,264.93.

The Sarasota Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Amaad Hicks, 35, 100 block of North New York Avenue, Englewood. Charges: two counts of driving while license suspended. Bond: none.

Marlene Hageland, 73, 5800 block of Adams Avenue, Venice. Charge: trespassing on a structure or conveyance. Bond: $120.

Keith Wright, 40, 200 block of Southland Road, Venice.  Charge: battery by person detained in prison. Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Drew Clapper, 23, 9000 block of Allapata Way, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams. Bond: $2,000.

Leonardo Lopezhernandez, 30, 9000 block of Hilton Terrace, North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.

Attila Tengendy, 57, 3900 block of Biscayne Avenue, North Port. Charges: burglary of unoccupied dwelling, unarmed, damage to property, criminal mischief, $1,000 or more.  Bond: $9,000.

Melissa Maitland, 35, 7800 block of Taplin Avenue, North Port. Charge: violation of injunction for protection, domestic violence. Bond: none.

Jason Adkins, 25, 3000 block of Meadow Run Circle, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond: $500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Emma LeValley, 30, 200 block of North Avenue Des Parques, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond: $500.

Michael Robinson, 50, 12000 block of Veronese Street, North Port. Charge: battery, second or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500. 

— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

