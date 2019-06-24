The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Adam Darryl Hamilton Clark, 33, 12500 block of Chancellor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,000.
Hal Mark Wander, 22, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Farhadia Marcel, 38, 1400 block of Truval Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,000.
Kenyon Karl Burley Jr., 30, 6900 block of Regina Drive, Englewood. Charges: four counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, battery, tampering with a witness misdemeanor proceeding, battery on officer/firefighter/EMT, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
Jesse Todd Carandante, 29, of Riverview, Fla. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Richard Francis King, 64, 800 block of Phyllis St., Port Charlotte. Charges: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner and breach of peace disorderly conduct. Bond: none.
Rick Lee Miller, 49, 1300 block of Kensington St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Marcianno Odell Scott, 35, 1400 block of Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor, underlying charge, and nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $5,783.
Edward Young IV, 34, of Fort Myers. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: $5,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Frankie Dawn Kelly, 43, 20700 block of Capello Drive, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $30,264.93.
The Sarasota Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Amaad Hicks, 35, 100 block of North New York Avenue, Englewood. Charges: two counts of driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
Marlene Hageland, 73, 5800 block of Adams Avenue, Venice. Charge: trespassing on a structure or conveyance. Bond: $120.
Keith Wright, 40, 200 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charge: battery by person detained in prison. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Drew Clapper, 23, 9000 block of Allapata Way, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams. Bond: $2,000.
Leonardo Lopezhernandez, 30, 9000 block of Hilton Terrace, North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
Attila Tengendy, 57, 3900 block of Biscayne Avenue, North Port. Charges: burglary of unoccupied dwelling, unarmed, damage to property, criminal mischief, $1,000 or more. Bond: $9,000.
Melissa Maitland, 35, 7800 block of Taplin Avenue, North Port. Charge: violation of injunction for protection, domestic violence. Bond: none.
Jason Adkins, 25, 3000 block of Meadow Run Circle, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond: $500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Emma LeValley, 30, 200 block of North Avenue Des Parques, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond: $500.
Michael Robinson, 50, 12000 block of Veronese Street, North Port. Charge: battery, second or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.