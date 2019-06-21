The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Dayron Vega Rodriguez, 28, of Sarasota. Charges: criminal mischief more than $1,000 damage, violate domestic violence injunction, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $17,000.
• Jason Jay Cotton, 27, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: $5,000.
• James Pasquale Belmonte, 52, 9200 block of Strasse Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: trespass in structure or conveyance. Bond: $2,500.
• Nathalie Paul, 29, 1200 block of Inverness St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
• Anthony David Ford, 37, 18200 block of Cortland Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Carlos Anthony Nieves, 27, of Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Kenneth Tyrone Glenn, 56, 4300 block of Ewing Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
• Amanda Renee Combs, 29, 3100 block of Pinetree St. Port Charlotte. Charges: five underlying charges, three counts of failure to appear, and three counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Kylie Rae Martinez, 24, 18100 block of Cheyenne Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
• Matthew Joseph Davis, 33, 18700 block of Ashcroft Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: $10,000.
• Jo-Dee Linn Sagen, 56, of Naples. Charges: breach of peace disorderly conduct and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $4,000.
• Rebeecca Crystal Kaylynn Mullins, 25, 15700 block of Lime Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $17,000.
• Ronald Edward Sprinkle Jr., 41, 4000 block of Woodholm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).
• Alec Cameron Bannan Matos, 24, 100 block of McCall Meadows, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, selling methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, selling cocaine, possession of cocaine. Bond: $47,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Stephen Anthony Macchi, 40, 100 block of Easton Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Kenneth Scot Johnson, 56, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Valerie Burke, 28, 1300 block of South River Road, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond; $15,000.
• Steve Dilg, 57, 200 block of Bahia Vista Street, Englewood. Charge: trespassing, property. Bond: $500.
• Joshua Fedga, 25, 200 block of Palmetto Road, Venice. Charge: obstructing an officer, without violence. Bond: None.
• Sarah Matrango, 31, 6200 block of Mount Calm Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, fleeing, eluding a felony. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Stephen Houser, 31, 3500 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond: $500.
• Joshua Graves, 32, 5500 block of Thyre Street, North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
