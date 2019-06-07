The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Curtis Crew Blackmon, 22, 3200 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of violation of probation and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Jeffrey David Gurliaccio, 47, 4300 block of Pinnacle St., Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft and trespassing. Bond: none.
• Christina Marie Cooper, 47, 23100 block of McMullen Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.
• Michael Paul Anderson, 38, 1600 block of Oketo St., North Port. Charges: unlawful possession of a concealed handcuff key, violation of probation and grand theft. Bond: none.
• Matthew Todd Reid, 55, of Manistee, Mich. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
• Keith Allen Hutchens, 52, homeless of Fort Myers. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.
• Brian Anthony Richard III, 32, of Ellenton, Florida. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Rhasheed Davontia Jiles, 23, of Cape Coral. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Lee Herschel Miller, 34, of Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Anne Easker
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.