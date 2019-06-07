The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Curtis Crew Blackmon, 22, 3200 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of violation of probation and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.

• Jeffrey David Gurliaccio, 47, 4300 block of Pinnacle St., Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft and trespassing. Bond: none.

• Christina Marie Cooper, 47, 23100 block of McMullen Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.

• Michael Paul Anderson, 38, 1600 block of Oketo St., North Port. Charges: unlawful possession of a concealed handcuff key, violation of probation and grand theft. Bond: none.

• Matthew Todd Reid, 55, of Manistee, Mich. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

• Keith Allen Hutchens, 52, homeless of Fort Myers. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.

• Brian Anthony Richard III, 32, of Ellenton, Florida. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Rhasheed Davontia Jiles, 23, of Cape Coral. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Lee Herschel Miller, 34, of Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

— Compiled by Anne Easker

