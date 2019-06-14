The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Brannon Glenn Whisman, 31, of Shelbyville, Kentucky. Charge: larceny petty theft. Bond: $1,000.

• Edwin Alfonso Williams, 39, 1200 block of Capricorn Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and four underlying charges. Bond: none.

• Philippe Kelly Lauture, 30, 3500 block of Rome St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none. (dismissed)

• Rick Michael Dougan, 63, 1100 block of Campagna Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $2,000.

• Harold Earl Allen III, 39, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: none.

• William Clayton Denney, 57, 18300 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony, and three underlying charges. Bond: none.

• Chastity Shea White, 42, 2400 block of Haven St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery and two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

• Rafael Antonio Mazara Jr., 37, of Orlando. Charges: grand theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000 and loitering or prowling. Bond: $6,000.

• Paul Andra McCants Jr., 23, of Leesburg, Fla. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $1,070.

• David Orville Kline, 47, 9300 block of Anita Ave., Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $10,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Shannon Howey, 51, 2200 block of Blackwood Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $3,500.

• Patrick Fisher, 20, 2700 block of Sesame Street, North Port. Charge: marijuana possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver. Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Merlin Annace, 35, 8400 block of South Rowell Road, North Port. Charge: battery, touch or strike. Bond: $500.

• Eugeny Chelokov, 39, 2600 block of Ensenada Lane, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a turtle nest. Bond: None.

• Glinda Ortiz, 60, 300 block of Seagrape Road, Venice. Charges: four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving on a permanently revoked drivers license. Bond: $6,500.

• John Vayo, 20, 1100 block of Savery Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: None.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Eric Davenport, 41, 800 block of Nectar, Venice. Charge: larceny, petty theft, second degree, third offense. Bond; $1,500.

— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening.

