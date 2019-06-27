The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Ashley Nicole Barnett, 31, 25300 block of Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
Kyra Ana Felice Kerwin, 27, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and two violations of probation. Bond: none.
Julia Foots, 21, 2500 block of Ambrose Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: none (supervised release).
Terry Lee Deboard, 50, of North Fort Myers. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
Roger Eugene Lane, 44, of Fort Myers. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $425.
Matthew James Ashley, 36, of Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Christopher William Eugenio, 26, 4500 block of Crystal Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $5,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Derek Joseph Ortel, 33, 30300 block of Alder Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $2,500.
Benjamin Scott Johnson, 19, 10000 block of Winding River Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000.
Robert James Haynes, 26, of Cape Coral. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $10,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Mryon Ames, 53, 800 block of Indiana Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $2,000.
Merlin Annace, 35, 8400 block of Royal Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery by a person detained in prison. Bond: $15,000.
Nicholas Brucker, 26, Englewood. Charge: larceny, grand theft less than $5,000. Bond: $7,500.
Elden Hooper, 49, 7300 block of Meroni Boulevard, North Port. Charges: possession of a vehicle with altered numbers, driving while license suspended, failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
Guillermo Meyzen, 44, 5000 block of Simrak Street, North Port. Charges: two counts of manufacturing, delivering or selling heroin. Bond: none.
Jesse Robinson, 43, 5000 block of Escalante Drive, North Port. Charge: sex offender, failure to registered change to employment. Bond: none.
Craig Rumph, 21, 12000 block of Hernando Road, North Port. Charges: displaying a firearm during commission of a felony, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $15,500.
Connor Woodward, 20, 4800 block of Ariton Road, North Port. Charge: obstructing crime investigation. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
