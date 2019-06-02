The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Keshaun Michael Williams, 20, 70 block of Boundary Blvd., Rotonda West. Charges: possession of alcohol by person under 21 years of age, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.

• Brian John Wesley, 45, 2200 block of Mangrove Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.

• Antonio Velazquez-Ramires, 25, 25000 block of Purple Emperor Way, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.

• Richard Allen Albritton, 51, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $2,500.

• Jeremy Wayne Davenport, 21, 11700 block of Wilmington Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: county ordinance violation. Bond: none.

• Christopher Nathan Gore, 40, 3200 block of Pinetree St., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $3,000.

• Kamelo Deuska, 29, of North Miami. Charges: three counts of unarmed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, theft by taking or retaining possession of a credit card, two counts of fraud-impersonation, use or possession of another person's identification, fraudulent use of credit cards and two counts of grand theft. Bond: $180,000.

• James G. Gaw, 60, 110 block of Abercrombie Ave., Englewood. Charges: battery on officer, firefighter, EMT, disorderly intoxication and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $8,500.

• Kenyon Karl Burley, 30, 6900 block of Regina Drive, Englewood. Charges: two counts of battery on officer, firefighter, EMT, burglary with assault or battery and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $40,000.

• Michael Douglas Shay, 46, 160 block of Via Madonna, Englewood. Charges: off-bond/forfeiture/revocation, violation of pretrial release for domestic violence and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $7,000.

• Jesse Rey Solomon, 20, 11000 block of Pendelton Ave., Englewood. Charge: possession of alcohol by person under 21 years of age. Bond: $1,000.

• Jason Scott Straub, 36, 3300 Rain Lily Lane, Englewood. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,000.

• Natalie Taypin Clark, 57, 2200 block of Mangrove Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond. none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• James Charles Brodowsky, 36, 9000 block of S. Biscayne Drive. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $2,000.

• Marc Dewitt Chase, 50, 13200 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: public urination or defecation. Bond: $1,000.

• Kieth Edward Wilcox, 47, 2700 block of Bullard St., North Port. Charges: tampering or fabricating physical evidence, introduction of contraband into a detention facility and trespassing. Bond: $3,500.

The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrests:

• Michael Gordon Hans, 40, of Tennessee. Charge: false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $500.

• Shonda Marie Shelman, 44, of Bradenton. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: $1,500.

