The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Frank John Ciavattieri, 79, of Rotonda West, Fla. Charges: ten counts of possession of a photograph of a sexual performance by a child and transmission of pornography by electronic device by person in state. Bond: $550,000.
• Jose Dis Fernandes De Souza, 49, of Sarasota, Fla. Charges: trespassing on posted construction site and grand theft from posted construction site. Bond: $10,000.
• Hudson Assis Do Carmo, 36, of Sarasota, Fla. Charges: grand theft from posted construction site and trespassing on posted construction site. Bond: $10,000.
• Jonathan Deronda Creutz, 29, of Sarasota, Fla. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Christopher Sterling, 34, 1st block of Brentwood Dr., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery, second or subsequent offense. Bond: $7,500.
• Desmond Cleshae Booker, 28, of St. Petersburg, Fla. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Joseph Scott Lydic, 49, of Rotunda West, Fla. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and false imprisonment of a person against their will. Bond: none.
• Lori Kay Laughridge, 53, 25300 block of Sandhill Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: second degree larceny/petty theft first offense and resisting a law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft. Bond: $3,500.
• Paul Perley Blasco, 44, 35700 block of Washington Loop Rd., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $5,000.
• Danielle Nichole Rhodes, 22, 2600 block of Charlene St., Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $5,500.
• Brandon Michael Barker, 24, 3100 block of Brooklyn Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Kylie Amber Johnston, 22, 6500 block of Elmwood Rd., North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Jason Gary Burrell, 44, of Cape Coral, Fla. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The Department of Corrections reported the following arrests:
• Anthony Albert Hamel, 24, 25200 block of Padre Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
