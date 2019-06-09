The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Iqbal Elton Ali, 67, of Tampa. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

• Elessandro De Oliveira E Silva, 30, 4300 block of Bee Ridge, Sarasota. Charges: trespass on posted construction site, grand theft from posted construction site and operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $11,000.

• Hudson Assis Do Carmo, 36, 4300 block of Bee Ridge, Sarasota. Charges: trespass on posted construction site and grand theft from posted construction site. Bond: $10,000.

• Jonathan Deronda Creutz, 29, 3600 block of 17th St., Sarasota. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

• Jennifer Curry, 47, 130 block of Boundary Blvd., Rotonda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Christopher Sterling, 34, 6 block of Brentwood Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $7,500.

• Gabriella Grace Pai, 20, 5500 block of Almar Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Justin Nathan Lamka, 34, 17500 block of Terry Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

• John Thomas Lucas III, 53, 2600 block of Afar Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

• George Pierre, 63, 4600 block of Kenvil Drive, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

• Toribio Pastor-Contreras, 34, 4800 block of NE Master Ave., Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

• Shelby Lynne Flint, 27, 280 block of Winter Ridge Blvd., Winter Haven. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Jarvis Dontavious Safford, 34, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: violation of drivers license restrictions and violation of probation. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Michael Steven P. Agee, Jr., 49, 5100 block of Sylvania Ave., North Port. Charge: larceny. Bond: $7,500.

• Christopher Joseph Corpus, 21, 690 block of Venice. Charges: carrying a concealed electric weapon or device and possession of marijuana. Bond: $7,000.

• Casey Robert Arena, 45, 2400 block of Caraway Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,200.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Timothy Robert Byrnes, 28, 6000 block of Merrill St., North Port. Charges: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.

• Garry Aquino Gentzkow, 39, 7800 block of Jayman Road, North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $1,200.

• Benjamin Alan Krueger, 21, 3200 block of Cranberry Blvd., North Port. Charge: domestic battery with bodily harm. Bond: none.

• Cedric Renard Mitchell, 44, 7500 block of Darlene St., North Port. Charge: domestic simple assault. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrests:

• Kodey Michael Caliri, 25, 6300 block of Balboa Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,200.

