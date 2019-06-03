The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Natalie Taypin Clark, 57, 2200 block of Mangrove Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).
Dania Bernet, 31, 500 block of East Ann St., Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $500.
Shane Harden Vaughn, 44, 12100 block of Crossgate Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $15,000.
Thomas Jon Pecora, 38, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.
David Joseph Futterknecht, 69, of Holland, Ohio. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Casey Lee Green, 32, 2100 block of Corfell Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000 and contempt of court (original charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription). Bond: $1,620.
Jonathan Michael Hawley, 23, 4100 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: willful child abuse). Bond: none.
Crystal Mae Shrock, 33, 1200 block of Gantry Road, North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription). Bond: none.
Lori Serrels Pierce, 52, 1100 block of Tempest Harbor Loop, Venice. Charges: battery on an officer, firefighter, EMT, etc. and battery. Bond: none.
Ryan Charles Lindemuth, 37, 600 block of Guild Drive, Venice. Charges: second-degree petty theft, third or subsequent offense and resisting recovery of stolen property. Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Brittany Marie Cross, 27, 3200 block of Pine Tree Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: hold for Charlotte County for violation of probation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription). Bond: none.
James Charles Brodowsky, 36, 9000 block of South Biscayne and Trionfo Drive, North Port. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: petty theft, first offense). Bond: $500.
Marc Dewitt Chase, 50, 13200 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: public urination or defecation). Bond: $1,000.
Keith Edward Wilcox, 47, 2700 block of Bullard and Alan Street, North Port. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, smuggling contraband into a detention facility and trespassing. Bond: $1,620.
Dontae Lamar Stanley Jr., 23, 4700 block of Saladino Avenue, North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
Deandre Delrees Williams, 23, 7600 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
Marckelly Joseph, 31, 1100 block of Vernon Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
Eric James Moore, 34, 2300 block of Interstate 75 MM 193, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
— Compiled by Anne Easker
