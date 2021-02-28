The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Kevin Anthony Bernard, 38, 22100 block of Sherry Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $10,000.

Terry Blanchard, 37, 500 block of Fairview Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: attempt to sell methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and three counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $30,000.

Christal Lynn Boothe, 34, 1600 block of Shehan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.

Tuan Nguyen, 51, of Ocoee, FL. Charge: driving with license expired more than six months. Bond: $2,000.

Isaias Caamal-Perez, 37, 12000 block of Dorado Drive, North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Shaun Michael McCarthy, 44, of Hartford, CT. Charges: DUI and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $5,000.

Arturo Espindola Hernandez, 47, 3600 block of Michigan Ave., Fort Myers. Charges: driving with license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

Trevor Jae Hammond, 24, 10300 block of Pendleton Ave., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,500.

Kathleen Perales, 51, of Bradenton. Charges: petty theft, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,500.

Timothy Ryan Thomas, 31, 11000 block of S.W. Highway 17, Arcadia. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.

Steven Barry Richerson, Sr., 44, 22000 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.

Patrick Antonio Kiner, 51, 800 block of Forest Hill Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: corruption by threat against public servant, trespass on structure or conveyance and disorderly intoxication. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Peter James Dombroski, 63, 200 block of Livorno Way, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Laura Jane Keaser, 31, 90 block of Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.


Maryrose Ester Rude, 23, 1700 block of N. Bonitas Court, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Tyrelle Marquise Faison, 24, 400 block of E. Virginia Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: attached registration license plate not assigned. Bond: none.

Nicholas Torres, 39, 500 block of Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Charges: loitering or prowling. Bond: $500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Joseph Genaro Forte, 31, of Osprey, FL. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Artavious Devone Brown, 28, 1400 block of S.E. Peach Drive, Arcadia. Charges: possession of weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon, driving while license suspended and possession of marijuana. Bond: $8,120.

Cecil Brian Brown, Sr., 46, 1000 block of Townsend Drive, Arcadia. Charges: tampering in misdemeanor proceeding and battery by touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

Hugo Armondo Gurrea I, 38, 100 block of S. Volusia Ave., Arcadia. Charges: domestic battery by touch or strike and tampering in misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: $11,500.

Rachel Lynn Hartwig, 50, 1600 block of Turner Ave., Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.

Charles Mayford Pursley, 52, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.

Luis Enrique Sanchez, 24, 1000 block of S.E. Lamb Ave., Arcadia. Charges: robbery with a weapon, tampering in third degree felony proceeding, robbery by sudden snatching without firearm or weapon, assault with intent to commit a felony and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $181,500.

James Waldon Westberry, 37, 4500 block of Bowling Green, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.

