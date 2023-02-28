The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Abraham Lopez-Perez, 26, of Tampa. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Alec Cameron Bannan Matos, 28, first block of Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Charges: DUI and possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $4,500.
• James Roshan Conway, 49, 200 block of Uruguay Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• James Sullivan McNealy, 56, 600 block of Eliot Circle NW, Punta Gorda. Charges: operating motor vehicle without valid license and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
• Cassandra Lynne Marz, 40, 2400 block of Abscott Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: stopping payment with intent to defraud. Bond: $5,000.
• Donald Lewis St. James, 41, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, felony failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Samuel M. Cocan, 33, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Ryan Paul Whitaker, 39, 2100 block of Gerard Court, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Alain Carrillo Morales, 30, 4400 block of NW County Road, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrants. Bond: none.
• Justin Scott Conway, 22, 1600 block of Bayshore Drive, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,500.
• Philip Elliott Figarsky, 64, 1800 block of Englewood Road, Englewood. Charges: DUI and driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,620.
• Zachery Ryan Staack, 25, 5500 block of Kumquat Avenue, North Port. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Rick M. Dougan, 67, 1100 block of Campagna Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,500.
• Michael Anthony Taggart, 35, of Coram, New York. Charges: burglary, robbery, battery, grand theft, domestic battery by strangulation, obstruction of justice, and two counts of criminal mischief. Bond: none.
• Kortney Allantie Travis, 29, of Lakeland. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $3,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Michael Maggio, 60, 1900 block of Neptune Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.