The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Walter Denis Wilson Jr., 38, 5000 block of Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $5,000.

Steven Monserrate, 30, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, using a firearm while committing a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of other controlled substance schedule III or IV with intent to sell, and three counts of possession of synthetic narcotic schedule I or II with intent to sell. Bond: $55,000.

Shawn Albert Popp, 50, 15400 block of Sunkist Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of parole. Bond: none.

Carey Anne Fitch, 50, of Palmetto. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon and grand theft of firearm. Bond: none.

Hugo Garrido Cruz, 36, 2000 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.

Cory John Liberacki, 27, of Davison, Mich. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.

Victor Paul White, 42, of Auburndale, Fla. Charge: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.

Daniel Lopez Ramirez, 30, 200 block of N Brevard Ave., Arcadia. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.


The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Tyler William Kirby, 19, 14000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed and petty theft. Bond: $2,000.

Devonne Trevor Sealey, 39, 2100 block of Longworthy Road, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

Eric Daniel Woodworth, 32, 200 block of Orduna Drive, North Port. Charge: larceny. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

Volodymyr Farnya, 45, 8100 block of Agress Ave., North Port. Charge: sexually cyberharass another person. Bond: none.

Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Chase Maddox Hayes, 30, 18500 block of Van Nuys Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Anna Bryson

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

