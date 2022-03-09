The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Andrea Judith Burns, 49, 29500 block of Shell Creek Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Robert John Galuzny, 57, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $500.

Jennifer Elizabeth Gordon, 41, 11300 block of Wilmington Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Elizabeth Rea Simmons, 51, 13000 block of Proctor Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: unarmed burglary, petit theft, and presenting false ID to law enforcement. Bond: $8,500.

Alyssa May Cooper, 25, 21600 block of Augusta Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $2,000.

Andrew David Smith, 31, 3400 block of Edgehill Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: trafficking fentanyl in 4 grams or more, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Richard Shaundell McCutchen, 45, of Louisville, Kentucky. Charge: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, trafficking amphetamine more than 14 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, and two counts of driving while license suspended. Bond: none.

Robin Lynn Palermo, 47, homeless of Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Alisa Marie Heilman, 35, homeless of Englewood. Charge: failure to register as a convict. Bond: $1,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Mark Logan Brents, 55, of Valrico, Florida. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement and driving while license suspended. Bond: $3,000.

Dellwen Paul Hunton, 49, 8200 block of Tepee Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.

Stevie Janine Kinder, 34, of Seffner, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.


The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

David Allen Merchant, 55, 400 block of Calbira Avenue, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Quentin Edward Smith, 42, 2600 block of Cadiz Street, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $10,000.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Darrian Windell Lee, 23, of Miami Gardens. Charges: six arrests on out of county warrants. Bond: $19,000.

John Curtis Mobley, 37, 8200 block of SW County Road, Arcadia. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, and driving while license suspended. Bond: none.

Christine Rapisardi, 40, 500 block of East Pine Street, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: none.

James C. Chagnon, 63, of Gardner, Massachusetts. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Austin Lamar Pelham, 19, 8600 block of SW Rivera Drive, Arcadia. Charges: three counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $6,000.

Tammy Shiretha Ridley, 44, 300 block of North 13th Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: none.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:

Michael Von Pickett II, 46, 100 block of North Osceola Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: threatening an officer with death or serious bodily harm, obstruction of justice, domestic battery by strangulation, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $30,500.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments