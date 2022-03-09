The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Andrea Judith Burns, 49, 29500 block of Shell Creek Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Robert John Galuzny, 57, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $500.
Jennifer Elizabeth Gordon, 41, 11300 block of Wilmington Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Elizabeth Rea Simmons, 51, 13000 block of Proctor Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: unarmed burglary, petit theft, and presenting false ID to law enforcement. Bond: $8,500.
Alyssa May Cooper, 25, 21600 block of Augusta Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $2,000.
Andrew David Smith, 31, 3400 block of Edgehill Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: trafficking fentanyl in 4 grams or more, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Richard Shaundell McCutchen, 45, of Louisville, Kentucky. Charge: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, trafficking amphetamine more than 14 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, and two counts of driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
Robin Lynn Palermo, 47, homeless of Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Alisa Marie Heilman, 35, homeless of Englewood. Charge: failure to register as a convict. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Mark Logan Brents, 55, of Valrico, Florida. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement and driving while license suspended. Bond: $3,000.
Dellwen Paul Hunton, 49, 8200 block of Tepee Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
Stevie Janine Kinder, 34, of Seffner, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
David Allen Merchant, 55, 400 block of Calbira Avenue, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Quentin Edward Smith, 42, 2600 block of Cadiz Street, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $10,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Darrian Windell Lee, 23, of Miami Gardens. Charges: six arrests on out of county warrants. Bond: $19,000.
John Curtis Mobley, 37, 8200 block of SW County Road, Arcadia. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, and driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
Christine Rapisardi, 40, 500 block of East Pine Street, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
James C. Chagnon, 63, of Gardner, Massachusetts. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Austin Lamar Pelham, 19, 8600 block of SW Rivera Drive, Arcadia. Charges: three counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $6,000.
Tammy Shiretha Ridley, 44, 300 block of North 13th Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
Michael Von Pickett II, 46, 100 block of North Osceola Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: threatening an officer with death or serious bodily harm, obstruction of justice, domestic battery by strangulation, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $30,500.
--Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.