The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Jimmy Taulbee, 43, of Stewart, Florida. Charges: resisting officer without violence and disorderly intoxication. Bond: $3,000.
• David Taylor Bass Sr., 57, 1800 block of Rollins Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Michael Shayne Weinrich, 36, 2000 block of Myrtle Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting officer without violence and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• William Wallace Boyle, 78, 26400 block of Rampart Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Michael Rhoden, 22, 1800 block of Mangoe Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: arrest on two out-of-county warrants. Bond: none.
• Jeramy Holder, 43, 2000 block of Myrtle Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: none.
• Bernice Barns, 54, 20400 block of Tarpon Zee Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Eric Richard Rains, 23, 14200 block of Edsel Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Ricardo Tito Raison, 49, 3100 block of Tarytown Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Samantha Marie Rud, 26, 700 block of Crestview Circle NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Brandon Lawrence Povia, 28, 1100 block of Enterprise Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
• Kristopher Phillip Comerford, 38, 100 block of Barr Drive West, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• DeAngelo Lamont Carter, 38, 100 block of San Benito Avenue, North Port. Charges: trafficking amphetamine of 14 grams or more and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Zachary Lee Dispennette, 29, of North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Melanie Nicole Austin, 33, of Fort Myers. Charges: carrying concealed unlicensed weapon or device, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Michael Edward Hart, 34, of Aripeka, Florida. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Sergio Fernando Torres Maya, 35, unknown address. Charges: aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Erika Nichole Bosnyak, 40, 4400 block of Chaplin Terrace, North Port. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
• Ana Diaz Garcia, 23, of Bradenton. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• Scott Alan Lewis, 33, 3000 block of Key Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Jarod Kyle Pike, 37, 1400 block of SW Brannon Drive, Arcadia. Charges: dumping 500 pounds of litter on private property without permit, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
• David Allen Hodges, 31, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $1,500.
• Rony Jesus Reyes, 53, of Panama, Florida. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Jason Donald Rollins, 41, 5900 block of SW Highway 72, Arcadia. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Justin Kyle Spiller, 32, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: sex offender failure to register name or residence change. Bond: $15,000.
• Devonte Renard Wilson, 32, 1600 block of NE Hickory Street, Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $10,000.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
