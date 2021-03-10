The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Jeffrey Lynn Poulakis, 61, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.

Robin Renee Robb, 40, 5200 block of Hopkins Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $9,000.

Shawn Dale Quail, 46, of Lebanon, Tenn. Charges: possession of weapon firearm or ammunition by Florida convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Brandon Michael Flowers, 33, of Lakeland, Fla. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Gabriel Mendoza Herrerea, 30, of Bradenton, Fla. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Victoria Ann Brearton, 66, 8200 block of Dorothy Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $500.


Frank D. Crea III, 60, 7600 block of Ratan Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: domestic battery and burglary with assault or battery. Bond: $20,000.

Jerry Max Vanepps, 68, 4200 block of Gorgas Street, North Port. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Juan Jose Claudio, 23, 21200 block of Gladis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: firing weapon in public or on residential property; use, display firearm during felony; and criminal mischief damage property $1,000 or more. Bond: $20,000.

Jamie C. Hickman, 42, of North Port. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $4,500.

Michael Collin Reid, 37, 2000 block of Van Raub Street, North Port. Charge: sexual battery on victim under 18 years old by custodian. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anna Bryson

