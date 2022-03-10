The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Alexander Castro-Parra, 22, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Rosemary Elizabeth Houmis, 27, 23100 block of Corvin Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Richard William Peterson, 55, 400 block of Palmetto Drive NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: introduction of contraband into county detention facility, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Patrick Junius Jernigan, 69, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Roger Dwayne Lamb Jr., 25, 1800 block of Dragonfly Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,500.

Vyacheslav Vizitiv, 38, 1600 block of Maricopa Road, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Emalou Boyer, 80, Granite City, Illinois. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Dennis M. Hedlund, 75, of Boca Grande, Florida. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Jason Billeaudeaux, 42, 300 Pine Street, Englewood. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash with property damage. Bond: $120.

Keith R. Neptune, 38, 7400 block of San Casa Drive, Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:


Deborah Ann Consolo, 31, first block of Oakland Hill Court, North Port. Charges: presenting false ID to law enforcement and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Nathan George Meredith, 61, 12000 block of South Tamiami Terrace, North Port. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and trespassing. Bond: $2,000.

Michael Anthony Rosales, 47, of Wauchula, Florida. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

Vickie Lynn Turner, 52, 6800 Hikina Drive, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Luis Gustavo Garcia-Alvarez, 20, 1500 block of NE Lee Drive, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Harold Bernard Wesley Jr., 43, 200 block of West Bay Street, Arcadia. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, trespassing, and three counts of battery. Bond: none.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:

Thomas Ray Caylor, 23, 600 block of West Hickory Street, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Kyle Houston Freeland, 34, 2600 block of SE Rice Road, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

