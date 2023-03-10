The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• John Henry Anthony, 55, 800 block of Palmetto Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, manufacture or delivery of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Raymond Armand Dionne, 55, 2400 block of Carmello Avenue, North Port. Charges: smuggling contraband into county detention facility, possession of drug paraphernalia, and four counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $27,500.
• Eric Lee Collins, 45, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: out-of-county warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Jirarojn Madsalee, 37, 900 block of South Broadway, Englewood. Charges: criminal mischief and two counts of shooting or throwing projectile into vehicle or dwelling. Bond: none.
• Yery Taveras Dias, 23, of Davie, Florida. Charges: scheme to defraud, providing a forged instrument, money laundering, and grand theft. Bond: $40,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Heiker Marrero Garcia, 35, of Tampa. Charge: unlawful conveyance of fuel. Bond: $5,000.
• Yoandy Portal Herrera, 35, of Tampa. Charge: trafficking or possession 50 or more counterfeit credit cards. Bond: none.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported the following arrest:
• John Gregory Conover, 60, 300 block of Capatola Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Rose Widlane Choute, 30, 1200 block of Inverness Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: two out-of-county warrants. Bond: $7,500.
• Scott Alan Lewis, 33, 3000 block of Key Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Joshua William Roeder, 39, 7400 block of Swartburg Road, North Port. Charges: four counts of contempt of court. Bond: $4,000.
• Randall Joseph White, 26, 2700 block of Lake View Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jamie Johnson, 23, 1600 block of Harbell Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Maria Mercado Baez, 74, 4700 block of Cromey Road, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• Carlos Morales Arce, 22, of Tampa. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Lidia Orysia Wojtowycz, 59, 4400 block of Mocha Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,000.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jim Richard Danford, 55, 800 block of North Mizelle Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: trafficking amphetamine of 14 grams or more, possession of drug possession, and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond: $21,000.
• Calvin Jayvon James, 42, 1000 block of SW Rainbow Drive, Arcadia. Charges: four counts of possession ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: $15,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Benjamin Lee Shaffer, 51, 1100 block of SW Nomie Drive, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: $16,000.
• Troy Allen Faye, 24, of Okeechobee. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $90,000.
• Hercu Villnuev Hernandez, 66, 100 block of Lowe Street, Arcadia. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $120.
