The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Donnie Jacob Dudley, 22, 1300 block of Persay Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Sierra Lee Anne Dubois, 28, 27200 block of Chula Vista Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon. Bond: none.
David Dale Meadows, 60, 12000 block of Green Guld Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Brad Allen Sherman, 31, 22100 block of LaSalle Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft of firearm, grand theft more than $5,000 but less than $10,000, and burglary of a dwelling structure or conveyance while armed. Bond: none.
Tom Earl Stevens, 69, 9300 block of Steubenville Ave., Englewood. Charges: dump litter over 500 pounds or commercial hazard any amount. Bond: $5,000.
Patrick Leon Gardner, 33, 700 block of S McCall Road, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Colin James O’Neill, 28, homeless of Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and contributing to delinquency by causing child to commit delinquent act. Bond: none.
David Richard Smith, 40, of Baldwin, Mich. Charges: disorderly intoxication and battery on officer firefighter EMT. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Joseph Emmanuel Chance, 36, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting officer without violence and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Kevin Douglas Easthope, 35, 200 block of E. Tarpon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation or community control, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Marcus Trey Selby, 20, of Cape Coral. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Rachaul Marie Bermudez, 42, 2300 block of Mincey Terrace, North Port. Charge: criminal mischief damage property over $200 under $1,000. Bond: $500.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
