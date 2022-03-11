The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Jeffrey A. Hensley, 36, 25300 block of Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Donnie Jacob Dudley, 23, 1300 block of Persay Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle, petit theft, operating a motor vehicle without valid license, and littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $13,500.

Sierra Lee Anne Lemke, 29, 28300 block of Pasadena Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle, petit theft, and permitting authorized operator to drive. Bond: $8,500.

Zackery Taylor Shaver, 27, 2100 block of Wonderwin Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $7,000.

Rene Antonio Berrios-Carrasquillo, 44, 20100 block of Melos Court, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.

Debbie Jeanne Gage, 54, 2400 block of Lakeshore Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.

Nickers Beauchamps, 31, 700 block of Merrick Lane NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: arrest as fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

Ramanand Sugrim, 52, 5200 block of Hopkins Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Raul Peralta Mojica, 43, 2500 block of Deedra Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, driving while license suspended, and refusal to submit to breath test while license suspended. Bond: none.

Meredith Emery, 49, of Gulf Port, Florida. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $2,500.

Jose Eulogio Rios Diaz, 54, of Fort Myers. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle and attaching license plate not assigned. Bond: none.

Majin Nanjera Corzo, 37, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Michael Justin Rowe, 32, 11000 block of Waterford Avenue, Englewood. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.

Robert Gordon Sutherland II, 44, 2500 block of South McCall Road, Englewood. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $11,500.

Tyler Nathan Thomas, 26, address withheld. Charges: battery and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.


The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

Deborah Ann Consolo, 31, first block of Oakland Hills Court, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Patrick David Graham, 53, 5600 block of Sylvania Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery against a person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.

David Anthony Zepeda, 34, 2700 block of Pronto Lane, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:

Thomas Loyd Caraway Jr., 39, 11000 block of Highway 31, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Jimi Salinas-Avila, 31, 1600 block of Alabama Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Francis Michael Harsha, 52, 900 block of Broadway, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $10,000.

Joseph Starr Taylor, 37, 13400 block of Overton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: petit theft, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $17,000.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:

Buraney Lamar Harris, 45, first block of North Johnson Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.

Kareece Chaye Richardson, 27, 900 block of South Monroe Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: two arrests on out of county warrant. Bond: $10,500.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments