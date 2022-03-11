The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jeffrey A. Hensley, 36, 25300 block of Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Donnie Jacob Dudley, 23, 1300 block of Persay Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle, petit theft, operating a motor vehicle without valid license, and littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $13,500.
Sierra Lee Anne Lemke, 29, 28300 block of Pasadena Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle, petit theft, and permitting authorized operator to drive. Bond: $8,500.
Zackery Taylor Shaver, 27, 2100 block of Wonderwin Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $7,000.
Rene Antonio Berrios-Carrasquillo, 44, 20100 block of Melos Court, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.
Debbie Jeanne Gage, 54, 2400 block of Lakeshore Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
Nickers Beauchamps, 31, 700 block of Merrick Lane NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: arrest as fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
Ramanand Sugrim, 52, 5200 block of Hopkins Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Raul Peralta Mojica, 43, 2500 block of Deedra Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, driving while license suspended, and refusal to submit to breath test while license suspended. Bond: none.
Meredith Emery, 49, of Gulf Port, Florida. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $2,500.
Jose Eulogio Rios Diaz, 54, of Fort Myers. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle and attaching license plate not assigned. Bond: none.
Majin Nanjera Corzo, 37, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Michael Justin Rowe, 32, 11000 block of Waterford Avenue, Englewood. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.
Robert Gordon Sutherland II, 44, 2500 block of South McCall Road, Englewood. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $11,500.
Tyler Nathan Thomas, 26, address withheld. Charges: battery and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Deborah Ann Consolo, 31, first block of Oakland Hills Court, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Patrick David Graham, 53, 5600 block of Sylvania Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery against a person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.
David Anthony Zepeda, 34, 2700 block of Pronto Lane, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
Thomas Loyd Caraway Jr., 39, 11000 block of Highway 31, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Jimi Salinas-Avila, 31, 1600 block of Alabama Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Francis Michael Harsha, 52, 900 block of Broadway, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $10,000.
Joseph Starr Taylor, 37, 13400 block of Overton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: petit theft, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $17,000.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
Buraney Lamar Harris, 45, first block of North Johnson Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.
Kareece Chaye Richardson, 27, 900 block of South Monroe Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: two arrests on out of county warrant. Bond: $10,500.
--Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.