The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Brandon Ray Grainger, 33, 28300 block of Pasadena Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.

Madeline Claire Mevis, 23, 1400 block of Navigator Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and an out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Barbara Marie Dias, 58, 21200 block of Hawthorne Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana possession not more than 20 grams. Bond: none.

Aaron Wayne Kitts, 27, 20200 block of Hillsborough Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: out-of-county warrant, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Charlene Regina Nixon, 22, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $3,500.

Mark Sebastian Henery, 39, 18000 block of Northern Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

Phillip Callis Hunter Jr., 38, 21100 block of Manatee Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and driving with license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,700.

Megan Nicole Perkins, 35, 1300 block of Fireside Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tamper with or fabricate physical evidence. Bond: none.

Mandy Dae Wheeler, 34, 100 block of Carlisle Ave. NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $7,500.

Elijah Zane McMillan, 28, 21100 block of Glendale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon unlicensed firearm. Bond: $7,500.

Steven Anthony Hennessy, 48, 2700 block of Pandora Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $5,000.


Joseph V. Digirolamo, 62, 6000 block of Merrill St., North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $3,000.

Taylor Rae Hundley, 19, 7400 block of Blutter Road, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $500.

Jerry Herbert Vanhorn, 68, of North Fort Myers. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

Everald Rohan McDonald, 42, of Margate, Florida. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $8,500.

Patrick Wayne Williams, 37, 7100 block of Dateland St., Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Justin Lance Lunsford Beckner, 31, of Naples. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Tyler William Kirby, 19, 14000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

Tara Rene Solt, 40, 6500 block of Abelson Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anna Bryson

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments