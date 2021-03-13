The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Rogelio Gonzalez-Lopez, 48, Wimauma, Florida. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

Joshua Preston Creel, 36, Riverview, Florida. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,500. 

Alexis Taylor Apodaca, 26, 4400 block of Eglet Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: trespassing an occupied structure and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $7,500. 

Michelle Lynn Zwolinski, 50, 7500 block of Silage Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Joseph Ryan Elswick, 37, 13500 block of Foresman Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $1,000.

Charles Douglas Smith, 42, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.

Devin Latrel Tyler, 30, 9200 block of King Hill St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $6,000.


Crystal Marie Adkins, 39, 2000 block of Tinker St., Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000. 

Narcizo Perez Tovar, 32, of North Port. Charge: operating a vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Tranod Antwan Davis, 26, Auburndale, Florida. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none. 

Kathryn West Ferrone, 64, 7400 block of SW Country Road, Arcadia. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500. 

Christian Ramirez Moran, 29, 1000 block of SE Olive St., Arcadia. Charge: operating a vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest: 

Kyle Brownile Mckay, 33, 4600 block of San Luis, North Port. Charge: possession of controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Olivia Cameron

