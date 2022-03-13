The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Robert Wayne Rhinesmith, 53, 24200 block of Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.
Zachary Richard Rogala, 31, 26300 block of Nadir Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery on person 65 years of age or older. Bond: $5,000.
Paul Anson Poorbaugh, 56, 7200 block of Alan Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Christopher Nikita Kiner, 57, 800 block of Forest Hill Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of parole. Bond: none.
Andre Mahir Marji, 19, 2400 block of Lake View Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $7,000.
Michael Joseph Peto, Jr., 36, 1300 block of Red Oak Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication, criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage, trespassing on property other than structure or conveyance, and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Tara Evonne Larsen, 29, 2400 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
Charles Wayne Schneider, 48, 800 block of Red Bay St., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass and failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $1,000.
Cade William Midgett, 24, 1000 block of Navigator Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Juan Carlos Velencia-Beltran, 38, 21200 block of Glendale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $2,500.
William John Brousseau, 42, 2600 block of Calabash Lane, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Brian Wayne Wadding, 47, of Fort Myers. Charge: false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $1,000.
Melvin Alexander Fonseca Ruiz, 34, of Bradenton. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Gail Ann Casa, 39, 11900 block of S.W. Lake George Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Nathan Thomas Bowling, 25, 900 block of Addington Court, Venice. Charges: petty theft and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Karrie Renee Condrey, 50, 215800 block of Kenyon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Marvin Alexander Schrock, 49, 300 block of Briarwood Drive, Venice. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Tara Renay Gilbert, 45, 100 block of N. Jessica St., Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrest:
Adam Karson Jones, 26, of Parrish. Charges: possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jordan Daniel Knutson, 18, 300 block of Malpelo Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Billie Lamont Mann, 45, 3200 block of Junction St., North Port. Charges: domestic battery with prior battery conviction. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Eric Matthew Baldy, 30, 1300 block of Second Ave., Arcadia. Charges: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Thomas Loyd Caraway, Jr., 39, 11000 block of Highway 31, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Jamichael Rasean Edison, 26, of Riverview. Charges: trafficking amphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of a weapon by a Florida convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $72,000.
Tina Kay Hanlon, 54, 6300 block of S.W. Shores Ave., Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $500.
Karma Erin Kolb, 51, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer without violence and trespassing, failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $1,000.
Sabrina Lacombe, 25, 1600 block of S.E. Hargaves St., Arcadia. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle, grand theft and possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription. Bond: $3,120.
Robin Lee Lawson II, 45, of Rock Island, TN. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Bond: none.
Darrian Windell Lee, 23, of Miami Gardens. Charges: arrest on six out of county warrants. Bond: $19,000.
Michael Von Pickett II, 46, 100 block of N. Osceola Ave., Arcadia. Charges: battery, resisting officer without violence, threat with death or serious bodily harm to a law enforcement officer and tampering with evidence in a felony proceeding. Bond: $30,500.
Christine Marie Rapisardi, 40, 502 East Pine St., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of failure to appear and arrest on an out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Donald Eugene Yates, 32, 3300 block of S.W. Highway 17, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
