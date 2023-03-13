The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Lindsay Hunt, 29, 13300 block of Harney Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery using a deadly weapon. Bond: $10,000.
Savannah Nicole Anders, 21, 3200 block of Depew Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
Duane Scott Baggott, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Michael Ryan Bosze, 29, 1200 block of Salyers Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: larceny. Bond: $1,500.
Cherri Nicole Millwood, 35, 6000 block of Demming Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Thomas Scott Warner, 42, 20900 block of Fetterbush Place, North Port. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Robert Kenneth Keller, 32, 8000 block of Wiltshire Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $620.
Jason Robert McClaskey, 42, 10000 block of Bay Avenue, Englewood. Charges: arrest on two out-of-county warrants. Bond: none.
Richard Joseph Rivers III, 46, 5700 block of Espanola Avenue, North Port. Charges: burglary, resisting officer without violence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of violation of release condition. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Julianna Leigh Silas, 20, 3200 block of Ginsa Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: $3,000.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
