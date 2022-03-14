The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Shaun Henry Holt, 30, first block of Mariner Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: making a false report through 911. Bond: none.

Richard Timothy Crago II, 34, 6100 block of Quince Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $13,000.

Joyce Denise Wilson, 40, 15300 block of Mapletree Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,000.

James Willard Musser, 52, 300 block of Gardin Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

William Allen Faris Jr., 36, 6100 block of Gewant Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of pretrial release condition. Bond: none.

Nash Robert Grennell, 22, 1200 block of Red Oak Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $3,500.

Craig Randall Budro, 51, 13500 block of Drysdale Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.

Arnold Luis Lopez, 28, 22300 block of Peachland Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: false imprisonment and domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $15,000.

Steven Jason Stransky, 46, 4300 block of Kaskin Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Robert Thomas Schweit, 46, homeless of Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trespassing by failure to leave property upon owner's order. Bond: none.

Anthony Terrance Denson, 48, of Boynton Beach, Florida. Charge: driving with license revoked. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:


Cameron David Benoit, 32, 1100 block of Manasota Beach Road, Englewood. Charge: violation of release condition. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Charles Louis Bertolini, 75, 3400 block of Lakewood Boulevard, North Port. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: $1,500.

Eric Paul Jarvis, 39, 2500 block of Luther Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

Wilson Orlando Villeda-Tome, 46, of Miami. Charge: driving with license expired. Bond: $120.

Amanda Rose Waite, 25, 2900 block of Ducchess Lane, North Port. Charge: sending a written threat. Bond: none.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:

Karma Erin Kolb, 51, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: trespassing by failure to leave property upon owner's order and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.

Cornelio Angel-Solis, 38, 1200 block of SE Hargrave Street, Arcadia. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Quincey Jack Chambers, 37, 1400 block of SW Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Arcadia. Charges: arrest on out of county warrant, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,120.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

