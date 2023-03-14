The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Robin Ann Zick, 39, 1700 block of Cedarwood Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
William Fernando Muriel Barreto, 34, of Orlando. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.
Joseph John Britzke, 50, of Mauston, Wisconsin. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Valerie Ann Miller, 57, 800 block of Morrison Avenue, Englewood. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended. Bond: $7,500.
Joshua James Wolters, 37, 800 block of Harvard Street, Englewood. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Robert Roland Burton, 43, of Coral Springs, Florida. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
Walvis Derrick Romero, 37, of Cape Coral. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Santos Antonio Reyes-Lopez, 23, of Bradenton. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
James Joseph Scannapieco, 44, of Tampa. Charges: possession of stolen credit or debit card and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Kayla Sabrina Krashin, 27, 1600 block of Atwater Drive, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Allen Edward Seltenreich, 53, 1600 block of Oketo Street, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Kenneth Robert Seylhouwer, 40, 4000 block of Weidman Avenue, North Port. Charges: fabricating or tampering with physical evidence and accessory after the fact. Bond: $9,000.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
Gustavo Marques Cavalieri, 30, of Orlando. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Micael Ann Daire, 42, of Cape Coral. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $120.
Timothy King, 22, of North Palm Beach. Charge: operating motorcycle without valid license. Bond: $120.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
