The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Linda Marie Thon, 62, 26100 block of Rampart Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.

Brent Harrison Brown, 26, 3200 block of Normandy Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $3,000.

James Mathias Stout, 52, 300 block of B Camilla Lane, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $200.

Shabana Khan, 33, of Reading, Pa. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $3,500.

Daniel Reed Sheldon, 32, 36800 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI, DUI damage to property or person of another, failure to obey police and fire department officials and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $10,000.

Mary Ann Sielert, 39, 1400 block of Sea Fan Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $8,500.

Sean Christopher Faber, 25, 5200 block of Blackjack Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving injuries. Bond: $5,000.

Garth Anthony Myers, 50, 2400 block of Alvit, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $1,000.


Terry Thomas Carlton, 49, 2000 block of Pellam Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Nazar Mikhaylovich Zibrov, 30, homeless of North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: out of county warrant. Bond: $3,000.

Chloe Ray Burger, 28, 2200 block of Pennsylvania Terrace, North Port. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

Kevin Lee Manning Jr., 42, 9400 block of Tacoma Ave., Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $60.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Arien Thomas Gonzalez, 18, 3600 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charges: larceny and three counts of burglary. Bond: $22,620.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

Heather Dell Powell, 44, 1600 block of Oketo Street, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,500.

