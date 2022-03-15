The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Mark Allen Kidd, 57, 3500 block of Mondovi Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: introduction of contraband into county detention facility, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.

Ray Clifford Addison, 27, 40300 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: trafficking in stolen property and making a false verification statement to a secondhand dealer. Bond: none.

Donald Nickolas King, 47, 1400 block of Kenesaw Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $4,000.

Jason Jon Lamka, 36, 17500 block of Terry Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: delivering synthetic Schedule III narcotic. Bond: $5,000.

Robert John Szatkowski, 52, 6200 block of Lomax Street, Englewood. Charge: no health certificate for transported cat or dog. Bond: $2,500.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Patrick Michael Sofranko, 43, 100 block of West Ann Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: unarmed burglary, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Christopher Scott Dorey, 52, 3600 block of Bonaire Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.


Jennifer Mottaguedes, 40, 22100 block of Little Falls Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,500.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

Steven Jacob Mackey, 23, 7100 block of Elyton Drive, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Harmony Yvonne Bowen, 32, 2300 block of SW Highway 17, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Hector Vasquez Tello, 38, 1300 block of SE First Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. Bond: none.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:

David Jubbar Felton, 48, 200 block of South Manatee Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments