The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Robbin Jossue Rodriguez Hernandez, 28, of Tampa. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $8,500.
Paul Michael Valangeon, 32, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to register as convicted felon. Bond: $2,000.
Kayla Marie Seylhouwer, 18, 20000 block of Eeule Court, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $7,500.
Lauren Taylor Mottaguedes, 19, 3600 block of Madagascar Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Bradley Eugene Smith, 30, 5100 block of Prime Terrace, North Port. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: none.
Craig Eugene Pilot, 49, of Clarksville, Tennessee. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Henry Manuel Amaya-Gomez, 25, of Cape Coral. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Jeremy Michael O'Berley, 40, 7200 block of SW Lark Road, Arcadia. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Richard William Baxter, 21, of Loxahatchee, Florida. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $250.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
James Michael Oberlin, 62, 400 block of Sevilla Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Clayton Masumi Waidelich, 33, 1400 block of Kenesaw Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement with disregard for safety and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Edward William Lukach, 70, 8100 block of SW Barbara Drive, Arcadia. Charge: 11 counts of possession of obscene material involving a minor. Bond: none.
Robby Shane Burke, 42, 13600 block of SE Highway 70, Arcadia. Charge: battery against staff at sexual predator facility. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
Ernest Anthony Rogers, 35, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,500.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
