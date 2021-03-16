The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Douglas Kirby Hix, 53, 5600 block of Deltona Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Nathan Henry Tuset, 37, 1100 block of Vernon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Jerome Malachi Louis, 31, 3400 block of Maple Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Taylor Shea Gargis, 20, 2200 block of Tolbert St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Gilbert Thomas Murdick, 42, 300 block of Reading St., Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to register motor vehicle, operate motor vehicle without license, and an underlying charge. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Julie Chepkemoi Ross, 37, 10100 block of Winding River Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property or person of another, and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $3,000.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.