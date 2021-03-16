The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Douglas Kirby Hix, 53, 5600 block of Deltona Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

Nathan Henry Tuset, 37, 1100 block of Vernon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Jerome Malachi Louis, 31, 3400 block of Maple Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Taylor Shea Gargis, 20, 2200 block of Tolbert St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.


Gilbert Thomas Murdick, 42, 300 block of Reading St., Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to register motor vehicle, operate motor vehicle without license, and an underlying charge. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Julie Chepkemoi Ross, 37, 10100 block of Winding River Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property or person of another, and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $3,000.

Compiled by Anna Bryson

