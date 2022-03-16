The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Jimmy Dale Purser, 68, 29400 block of Turbak Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: fleeing law enforcement with reckless disregard, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Ashley Ann Miller, 38, 2700 block of Lee Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

Deven Lee Begley, 32, 11900 block of Tetzel Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, DUI with property damage, driving while license suspended. Bond: $4,000.

Ian Dutch Dorbeck, 49, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Brenda Lee Gilmore, 48, 2000 block of Cedarwood Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Jethro Kis Senat, 36, of Miami. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Kelly Jean Richardson, 34, 3200 block of Cindy Lane, Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $6,500.

Finn L. Saaby, 55, 7200 block of Dateland Street, Englewood. Charges: two counts of nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $774.


The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Teresa Jean Null, 50, of Fort Myers. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

John Charles Benson, 54, of Ashland, Oregon. Charges: DUI, failure to register motor vehicle, failure to have vehicle insurance, and driving while license suspended. Bond: $480.

Devon James Nelson, 31, 6200 block of Tidwell Street, North Port. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to DUI test after license suspended, failure to have vehicle insurance, and driving while license suspended. Bond: $40,000.

Frankie Eldon Nicholson, 44, of New Bedford, Florida. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Matthew Lee Skinner, 26, 2700 block of SE Hing Drive, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.

