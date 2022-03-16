The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jimmy Dale Purser, 68, 29400 block of Turbak Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: fleeing law enforcement with reckless disregard, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Ashley Ann Miller, 38, 2700 block of Lee Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Deven Lee Begley, 32, 11900 block of Tetzel Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, DUI with property damage, driving while license suspended. Bond: $4,000.
Ian Dutch Dorbeck, 49, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Brenda Lee Gilmore, 48, 2000 block of Cedarwood Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Jethro Kis Senat, 36, of Miami. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Kelly Jean Richardson, 34, 3200 block of Cindy Lane, Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $6,500.
Finn L. Saaby, 55, 7200 block of Dateland Street, Englewood. Charges: two counts of nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $774.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Teresa Jean Null, 50, of Fort Myers. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
John Charles Benson, 54, of Ashland, Oregon. Charges: DUI, failure to register motor vehicle, failure to have vehicle insurance, and driving while license suspended. Bond: $480.
Devon James Nelson, 31, 6200 block of Tidwell Street, North Port. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to DUI test after license suspended, failure to have vehicle insurance, and driving while license suspended. Bond: $40,000.
Frankie Eldon Nicholson, 44, of New Bedford, Florida. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Matthew Lee Skinner, 26, 2700 block of SE Hing Drive, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.