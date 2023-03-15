The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Robbin Jossue Rodriguez Hernandez, 28, of Tampa. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $8,500.
• Paul Michael Valangeon, 32, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to register as convicted felon. Bond: $2,000.
• Lauren Taylor Mottaguedes, 19, 3600 block of Madagascar Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Bradley Eugene Smith, 30, 5100 block of Prime Terrace, North Port. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: none.
• Craig Eugene Pilot, 49, of Clarksville, Tennessee. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Henry Manuel Amaya-Gomez, 25, of Cape Coral. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
• Jeremy Michael O'Berley, 40, 7200 block of SW Lark Road, Arcadia. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
• Hugo Dony De Leon Ortiz, 28, of Wimauma, Florida. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Ronald Ayala, 59, of Tampa. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Joseph Matthew Lee, 40, 500 block of Ida Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
• John Charles Potter II, 50, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting officer with violence. Bond: none.
• Hudson McBain Gillis IV, 74, 1500 block of Hinton Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Tineka Marie Stanley, 30, of Orlando. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Pedro Pablo Ortega Guzman, 32, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of harmful or new legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $4,500.
• Maicol Brayan Aguilar, 20, of Bonita Springs. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Noel Garcia, 28, of Norman Park, Georgia. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Richard William Baxter, 21, of Loxahatchee, Florida. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $250.
• Drew Channing Flagen, 32, 15400 block of Elwood Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Marc Anthony Waddell, 56, 2300 block of Oracle Lane, North Port. Charges: two counts of contempt of court. Bond: $7,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• James Michael Oberlin, 62, 400 block of Sevilla Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• Clayton Masumi Waidelich, 33, 1400 block of Kenesaw Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement with disregard for safety and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
• Scott Alan Lewis, 33, 3000 block of Key Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Erik Conan Vonlydick, 40, first block of Magnolia Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Robby Shane Burke, 42, 13600 block of SE Highway 70, Arcadia. Charge: battery against staff at sexual predator facility. Bond: none.
• Micael Ann Daire, 42, of Cape Coral. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $120.
• Timothy King, 22, of North Palm Beach. Charge: operating motorcycle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• Gary Lee Apple Jr., 45, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: sending a written death threat. Bond: none.
• Edward Gayle Ball, 77, 1000 block of SE Mills Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $2,120.
• Alexander Carrino, 30, of Fort Myers. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
• David Allen Hodges, 31, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Jose Miguel Martinez, 23, 1400 block of NE Sunset Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Ernest Anthony Rogers, 35, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,500.
• Gustavo Marques Cavalieri, 30, of Orlando. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
