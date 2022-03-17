The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
James Russell Aitken, 29, of Roseburg, Oregon. Charge: DUI and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,250.
Timothy Joseph Raymond, 23, 100 block of Port Charlotte Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of battery against a first responder. Bond: $10,000.
Nathan Henry Tuset, 38, 1600 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Adalid Guzman Jr., 31, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $779.
Calin Patrick Walsh, 38, 2800 block of Waterside Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
Karen Lee Chamberlain, 57, 5000 block of Chavez Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Dallas Gregory Callahan, 20, 21000 block of Bersall Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: carrying concealed unlicensed firearm and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Patrick Joseph Love Jr., 42, 1100 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license revoked. Bond: $11,500.
George M. Muncan, 18, 1400 block of Arundel Avenue, North Port. Charges: resisting arrest during theft, petit theft, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,500.
Sandro Edmundo Martinez-Mendoza, 42, 8100 block of San Jacinto Avenue, North Port. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Kristy Nicole Rumpf, 39, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
Palma Ann Frable, 57, of Cape Coral. Charges: DUI and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Elizabeth Maria McHugh, 74, Algonquin, Illinois. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
John Lawson Jolley, 49, Boyton Beach. Charge: open carrying of firearms or weapons. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Jeremy Eubanks, 34, 22200 block of Buffalo Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Michael Durrell Taylor, 41, 6300 block of La Brea Street, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $750.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Ayden Edward Mathews, 19, 4200 block of Tollefson Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession or display of blank, stolen, or forged ID. Bond: $1,500.
Alicia Lee Novak, 58, 5000 block of Kingsley Road, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Eduin Rosales Laines, 20, of Bradenton. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $3,000.
--Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.