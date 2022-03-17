The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

James Russell Aitken, 29, of Roseburg, Oregon. Charge: DUI and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,250.

Timothy Joseph Raymond, 23, 100 block of Port Charlotte Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of battery against a first responder. Bond: $10,000.

Nathan Henry Tuset, 38, 1600 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Adalid Guzman Jr., 31, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $779.

Calin Patrick Walsh, 38, 2800 block of Waterside Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: none.

Karen Lee Chamberlain, 57, 5000 block of Chavez Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

Dallas Gregory Callahan, 20, 21000 block of Bersall Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: carrying concealed unlicensed firearm and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

Patrick Joseph Love Jr., 42, 1100 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license revoked. Bond: $11,500.

George M. Muncan, 18, 1400 block of Arundel Avenue, North Port. Charges: resisting arrest during theft, petit theft, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,500.

Sandro Edmundo Martinez-Mendoza, 42, 8100 block of San Jacinto Avenue, North Port. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Kristy Nicole Rumpf, 39, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.


Palma Ann Frable, 57, of Cape Coral. Charges: DUI and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

Elizabeth Maria McHugh, 74, Algonquin, Illinois. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

John Lawson Jolley, 49, Boyton Beach. Charge: open carrying of firearms or weapons. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Jeremy Eubanks, 34, 22200 block of Buffalo Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Michael Durrell Taylor, 41, 6300 block of La Brea Street, North Port. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $750.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Ayden Edward Mathews, 19, 4200 block of Tollefson Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession or display of blank, stolen, or forged ID. Bond: $1,500.

Alicia Lee Novak, 58, 5000 block of Kingsley Road, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

Eduin Rosales Laines, 20, of Bradenton. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $3,000.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

