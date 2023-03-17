The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Leopoldo Garcia-Mares, 35, of Tampa. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
• Alexander Marquez, 39, 3400 block of Edgehill Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: assault on first responder and disobeying lawful order from officer. Bond: none.
• Richard Joseph Gasser, 77, 2300 block of Auburn Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and battery against person aged 65 or older. Bond: none.
• Michael Joseph Milroy, 52, 800 block of Ellicott Circle NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
• Christian Lee Butler, 20, 1100 block of Belmar Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
• Shakara Thomas, 29, 2000 block of Barksdale Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: unlawful sexual activity with minors. Bond: none.
• Rebecca Anne Greco, 44, 1800 block of Bottlebrush Way, North Port. Charges: fugitive from justice, DUI with blood-alcohol content of 0.15% or higher, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Joshua Robert Estelle, 22, homeless of Englewood. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle, grand theft, and burglary. Bond: none.
• William C. Hicking, 21, of Dover, New Hampshire. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Kevin A. Valle Cruz, 28, of Brentington, Florida. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
• Yankel Manuel Banegas Padilla, 18, 2600 block of Nat Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Durrell Simon Hibbert, 38, of North Fort Myers. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Ronald Gregory Wolchesky, 76, of North Fort Myers. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• D'Marria Marie Archer, 19, 2700 block of Tallyrand Avenue, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Vaughn Esteban Herrera, 28, 5200 block of Greenwood Avenue, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Sarah Christine Roe, 40, 100 block of Caddy Road, Rotonda West. Charge: causing serious injury or death while driving without a license. Bond: none.
• Gary Von Uhlit, 58, 1000 block of Baywood Avenue, North Port. Charges: three counts of contempt of court. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Michael James Scott, 31, 700 block of South Indiana Avenue, Englewood. Charge: two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $20,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Richard Bernard Brooks, 57, 1100 block of SW Golden Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: smuggling contraband into prison, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Michael Villegas, 39, 4600 block of Horseshoe Terrence, Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer without violence and five counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Dale Ray Roof, 62, 2600 block of NE Highway 70, Arcadia. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Noah Cristiano Hernandez, 23, 1300 block of East Cypress Street, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Dwayne Patrick Royce, 61, 1600 block of SE West Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.