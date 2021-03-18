The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Brian Keith Edwards, 47, 4000 block of Michigan Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $7,500.
David R. Vargas, 56, 16400 block of Palmetto Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Thomas Allen Noble, II, 30, 5400 block of Wilson Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $879.
Jack Edward Poe, 45, 24000 block of Heritage Place, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Susan Louise Heller, 49, 200 block of Singapore Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $13,500.
Kenneth Lester Stewart, II, 47, 6700 block of Sanger Drive, Port Richie. Charge: driving while license revoked. Bond: $7,500.
James Ray Murphy, 35, 400 block of Lenoir, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
James Michael Davey, 55, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
Thomas King Clark, 63, 4100 block of Gardner Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
Christopher John D'Agostino, 40, 17200 block of Canary Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Shane Michael Smith, 35, 100 block of St. John Street, Manchester. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $500.
Jacinto Brito Sanic, 42, 3700 block of Madison Avenue, Fort Myers. Charges: false ID given to law enforcement officer and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $3,500.
Stacy Lee Troup, 52, 2800 block of Eighth Street, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Stephanie Jean McCann, 48, 9300 block of Saint Catherine Avenue, Englewood. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $2,500.
Heather Christine Brophy, 48, homeless. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Juan Carretero Martinez, 25, 2700 block of Hidden Lake Boulevard, Sarasota. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
— Compiled by Olivia Cameron
