The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Judith Ann Remillard, 66, 3500 block of Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of pretrial release. Bond: $10,000.

William Joseph Wilson, 42, 3500 block of Adeilne Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.

Shawn Anthony Mingo, 41, 3100 block of Crestwood Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Valdean L. Vincent, 34, 23200 block of Fitzpatrick Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Amy Carol Trammell, 44, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Dontavia Breon Dunbar, 29, of Palmetto. Charges: petty theft, grand theft of firearm, fraudulent use of credit cards, armed burglary. Bond: $63,000.

William John Krawczyk Jr., 34, 1000 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $433.

Trista K. Pugh, 38, 6400 block of Pan American Boulevard, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Gregory Michael Beaudoin, 50, of North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, failure to return driver's license or registration when insurance cancelled. Bond: none.

Tyler Clay Jacob, 22, 10400 block of Green Way Avenue, Englewood. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

Suzanne Marie Murray, 58, 7000 block of Denmark Street, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Cory Wesley Bennett, 29, of Bowling Green, Florida. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.


Jacob Michael Rice, 29, of Barboursville, Wyoming. Charges: DUI and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Amanda Evette Ramos, 28, 3100 block of Huntley Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,500.

Michael Joshua Kinsey Jr., 32, 2600 block of Easy Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: out-of-county warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of cocaine, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $12,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Kristen May Denton, 42, 2100 block of Florida Terrace, North Port. Charges: two counts each of fraudulent impersonation, fraudulent use of an elderly person's ID, obtaining a controlled substance by forgery. Bond: $21,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Kimberly Ann Head, 32, 3500 block of Monfero Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Michael Vernon Thomas Jr., 41, 8300 block of Trionfo Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

William Kalyn Pugh, 34, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation. Bond: none.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

