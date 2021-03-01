The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Richard Albert Bard, 37, of Tampa. Charges: driving while license suspended-third or subsequent offense and two counts of failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $6,500.
Robert Woodruff, of Seffner, Florida. Charge: driving while license is suspended-third or subsequent offense. Bond: $2,500.
Brandy Lynn Swartz, 28, 6100 block of Stafford St., Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated battery on an officer and two counts of resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $17,500.
Delwyn Clinton McKinley, 56, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,000.
Zacharia Harold Finn, 33, 2600 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Amanda Marie Youst, 29, 700 block of Gulf Coast Blvd., Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Joshua Gaukhman, 24, 400 block of Hanchey Drive, Nokomis. Charges: DUI, possession of cocaine, possession of drug equipment, and six counts of aggravated assault on officer firefighter EMT. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Trent Mitchell Parris, 28, 2500 block of Hemet St., North Port. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $500.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
