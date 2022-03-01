The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Mary Eileen McCarthy, 67, 25100 block of Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI with property damage. Bond: none.

Logan Michael Kennefic, 30, 12300 block of Espanol Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $5,000.

Eric Scott Masalko, 35, 3000 block of Caring Way, Port Charlotte. Charges: presenting false ID to law enforcement and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $7,000.

Abraham Ojeda Perez, 41, 3000 block of Pine Tree Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Richard Cofield Jr., 29, 2400 block of Warne Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary with assault. Bond: $250,000.

Coby M. Abbenante, 28, address withheld. Charges: battery, tampering with a witness. Bond: none.

Alexandra Robin Wojcik, 26, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Donna Marie Rowland, 58, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Corey Edward Rogers, 29, 22000 block of Beverly Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI with property damage. Bond: none.

Nathan Wade Pizzardi, 39, 8200 block of San Jacinto Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Julio Cesar Amador-Esquivel, 28, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license and unlawful reproduction of ID. Bond: $2,000.


Daniel Mark Migashkin, 27, 1900 block of Allen Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

Karen G. Marcey, 64, Catharpin, Va. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: $4,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Marquise Tyrelle Fasion, 25, 21100 block of Bersell Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of pretrial release. Bond: none.

Douglas Kert Hyslop, 62, 6400 block of Old Court Street, North Port. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.

Dustin Ray Follmer Warner, 42, 5100 block of Inks Lane, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Duane Roderick Lynch, 39, 1300 block of Stamford Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: tampering with a witness. Bond: $20,000.

Michael A. Ramirez, 38, 8200 block of Lombar Avenue, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Joseph Elijah Gaberil Banks, 19, 1200 block of SE Mills Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.

Rudolfo Delagarza Jr., 67, unknown block of SE Airport Estates, Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.

Compiled by Frank DiFiore

