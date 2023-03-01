The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Faustino Bautista-Sanchez, 28, unknown address. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $6,000.
• Chelsey Matthew Matheny, 37, of St. Petersburg. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $512.
• Lorne Edward Phillips, 64, of South Dennis, Massachuettes. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
• Rebecca Renee Giuliano, 51, 27100 block of Partin Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary and criminal mischief. Bond: $3,500.
• Austin Lane Bruin, 18, 2200 block of Hariet Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
• Mary Katherine Thayer, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Christian Marie Allender, 42, 3300 block of Conway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $518.
• Lygia Maire Witter, 68, 2300 block of Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.
• Opal Sherry Eletha Chatoo, 61, 2300 block of Porter Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,750.
• Angela Rose Laney, 39, 400 block of Ricold Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended. Bond: $7,500.
• Bulfrano Cano Amado, 34, of Lakeland. Charges: operating motor vehicle without valid license and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $2,000.
• Shawn David Gilbert, 31, homeless of Englewood. Charges: petit theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Thomas Stanley Carroll, 42, 200 block of East Second Street, Englewood. Charges: threat against public servant, disorderly conduct, and disorderly intoxication. Bond: none.
• Estefany Paola Sanchez Nunez, 21, of Bradenton. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Alonso Devon Belton, 47, of St. Petersburg. Charge: DUI. Bond: $750.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Shayne Blanchard, 33, 15500 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked, resisting officer without violence, and two counts of DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $1,740.
• Igor Nikolayevich Svidunovich, 39, 400 block of Torrego Street, North Port. Charges: trespassing by failure to leave and disorderly intoxication. Bond: $620.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Griselda Brown Stahlman, 62, of Fort Myers. Charges: DUI and possession of new or harmful legend drug. Bond: $240.
• Fernando Caal Ico, 23, of Houston, Texas. Charges: operating motor vehicle without valid license and failure to have motor vehicle liability insurance. Bond: $240.
• Carlos Duran, 22, of Nashville. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $500.
• Dylan Wezlee Short, 24, 1500 block of Atwater Drive, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Justin Wes Connell, 38, 4700 block of SE Tomlin Drive, Arcadia. Charges: battery against person aged 65 years or older and assault against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.
• Annie Freida Lanfair, 47, 6200 block of Rumford Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: lewd and lascivious behavior against a minor. Bond: none.
• Oscar John Prestenback, 38, 13600 block of SE Highway 70, Arcadia. Charges: battery, battery against detention staff, battery against staff of sexual offender facility, and two counts of against detention facility employee with fluids. Bond: none.
• Christina Mandy Takach, 43, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: larceny and fraudulent sale to a pawn shop. Bond: $9,000.
• Edvin Federico Vicente Marcos, 44, 1400 block of SW Hillsborough Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: $240.
• Carissa Tseatiya Barnes, 26, 1800 block of SE DeSoto Landing, Arcadia. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $120.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Tonita Charissa Tillman, 48, 1800 block of SE DeSoto Landing, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
