The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Kimberly Dione Corbert, 44, Sarasota. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of cocaine. Bond: $12,000.

Ronald Junior Cain, 38, Sarasota. Charges: possession of cocaine, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $18,500. 

Timothy Craig Pickel Jr., 42, 27200 block of Sunnybrook Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none. 

Corey Gene Hendershot, 29, 200 block of Charlotte St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.

Joy Nicole Lee, 32, 11100 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $10,500.

Katie Rose Byrne, 32, 23100 block of Westchester Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,500.

John Michael McGaughey, 35, 100 block of Concord Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $3,000.

Pablo Giovanny Mendieta, 48, 21100 block of Baffin Ave. Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

William Luis Catalan, 47, 20400 block of Bachmann Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Lucas Kraft Langenfeld, 43, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,000.

Thomas Eduard Andrews, 56, 3100 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.

Michael Vincent Taylor, 20, 5500 block of David Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Errol Elliott Mayers, 63, 23400 block of Mullins Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: $5,000.


Joseph Gawthorp Barrett, 71, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and driving while license suspended. Bond: $7,000. 

Angel Bryce, 38, 4900 block of England Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500. 

Michael Shane Ness, 48, North Fort Myers. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none. 

Dianna Weckbacker, 56, 12500 block of SW Kingsway Circle, Lake Suzy. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500. 

Glen Alan Danielson, 51, Inverness, Florida. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none. 

Shaun Michael McCarthy, 44, of Hartford, Connecticut. Charges: two counts of corruption by threat against a public servant, resisting an officer with violence and battery on an officer, firefighter or EMT. Bond: $22,000.

James Anthony Mazy, Jr., 39, 6100 block of Shasta St., Englewood. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none. 

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests: 

Sergey Chelnokov, 4400 block of S. Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,500. 

Christopher Mucci, 29, 3500 block Alfred Road, North Port. Charges: disorderly intoxication and assault of an officer, firefighter or EMT. Bond: $1,620.

Daniel Michael Reid, 36, 2200 block of Homestead Circle, North Port. Charge: violating injunction of possession of firearm of domestic violence. Bond: none.

Robert Washington, 20, 2800 block of Pandora Terrace, North Port. Charge: carrying an unlicensed concealed weapon. Bond: $1,500. 

Compiled by Olivia Cameron

