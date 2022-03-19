The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Joseph Beirne, 41, Yonkers, N.Y. Charge: blood alcohol 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $750.
Shakieta Kristina McNeil, 25, Tampa. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.
Curtis Edwin Ball, 43, Tennessee. Charges: driving while license expired more than six months; possession controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia possession or use of; false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $10,500.
Christopher Kyle Holloway, 33, 6500 block of Jack Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of probation or community control; failure to appear felony — no new charge entry; underlying charge. Bond: none.
Jayla Brianne Price, 20, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI alcohol or drugs; 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: none.
Hanna Palamar, 67, 26000 block of Explorer Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: petit theft first degree more than $100 less than $750. Bond: $2,500.
Philipp Odenhausen, 38, 18000 block of Lake Worth Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: refusal to submit to testing; DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $2,000.
Charles Roscoe Yawn, 27, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $2,500.
Joshua David Puterbaugh, 39, 21000 block of Firewood Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of. Bond: $7,500.
Bruce David Meredith, 63, 4100 block of Tamiami Trail. Charges: drug paraphernalia possession or use of; possession controlled substance without prescription; violation of probation or community control; court order: off bond/forfeiture/revocation — no new charge entry. Bond: none.
Yvenson Jean Marie, 24, Immokalee. Charges: failure to appear — misdemeanor, no new charge entry; underlying charge. Bond: none.
Moises Godinez Mendoza, 46, Fort Myers. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Jeremy R. Baker, 36, 11000 block of Kimberly Avenue, Englewood. Charges: out of state fugitive; marijuana — possess not more than 20 grams; two counts possession controlled substance without prescription; attaching registration license plate not assigned; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of. Bond: none.
Kisha Renee Green, 37, Cape Coral. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Krystle Yvankasprzyk, 34, Cape Coral. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Miles Nazdo Mencher, 29, 23000 block of Quasar Boulevard, Port Charlotte: Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Kristen May Denton, 42, 2100 block of Florida Terrace, North Port. Charges: two counts each of fraudulent impersonation, fraudulent use of an elderly person’s ID, obtaining a controlled substance by forgery. Bond: $21,000.
John Joseph Hollister, 39, 14000 block of Newcomb Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant: Lee County grant theft over $750. Bond: none.
Eric Ray Jantz, Jr., 100 block of Caddy Road, Rotonda West. Charge: larceny: petit theft first degree more than $100 and less than $750. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Bridget Denise Buckmeier, 35, North Fort Myers. Charge: battery touch or strike. Bond: none.
Cody James Hawkins, 18, 2500 block of Flagami Lane, North Port. Charges: battery: touch or strike; liquor — possession by person under 21 first offense; liquor — sell give serve under 21. Bond: $740.
Noah Scott Michael, 23, 1100 block of Woodcrest Lane, North Port. Charge: moving traffic violation: driving while license suspended revocation equivalent status. Bond: $120.
Robin Renee Robb, 41, 5200 block of Malamin Road, North Port. Charge: probation violation: battery touch or strike. Bond: none.
Tavarious Marquis Smith, 26, 1900 block of Waltrip Street, North Port. Charges: resisting officer: flee elude law enforcement officer with lights seen and siren active; moving traffic violation: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,620.
Kimberly Ann Head, 32, 3500 block of Monfero Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Michael Vernon Thomas Jr., 41, 8300 block of Trionfo Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.{/span}
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
William Kalyn Pugh, 34, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation. Bond: none.
