The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Nathan Thomas Wells, 49, 11500 block of Royal Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: breach of peace, disorderly conduct. Bond: $500.

Adam Frazier Harris, 37, 3600 block of Dawson Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to stop vehicle upon order by law enforcement officer. Bond: $5,000.

Barbara Ann Poteat-Gill, 47, 100 block of Date St., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

William Leon Hughes, Jr., 27, 15400 block of Sunkist Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and criminal mischief with property damage. Bond: $1,500.

Garric Denzel Joseph Wilson, 26, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

Dereck Ryan Bradley, 41, 4200 block of Day St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended. Bond: $9,500.

Robin Ashley Bruno, 32, 2100 block of Morley St., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to disclose facts to obtain public aid and grand theft. Bond: $3,000.

Paul Andy Hebert, Jr., 56, 400 block of Allworthy St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

Marisa Leigh Robbins, 43, 3300 block of Port Charlotte Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Matthew James Bean, 33, 22100 block of Rochester Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: exposure of sexual organs, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000.

Nicole Loura, 34, 900 block of Bowman Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Clinton Joseph Mitchell, 43, 300 block of Camilla Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

Jaime Lynn Hakes, 43, 4900 block of Easter Terrace, North Port. Charges: grand theft and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $10,000.

Emmanuel Orrent Sims, Jr., 25, 4900 block o Atwater Drive, North Port. Charges: failure to redeliver hired vehicle. Bond: $5,000.

Hunter Vincent Sammons, 18, 3300 block of Ginsing Lane, Englewood. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $6,500.

Manasseh Walker, 28, 3300 block of Rain Lily Lane, Englewood. Charges: driving while license suspended, and four counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

James Edward Arnold, Jr., 56, 100 block of East Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charges: crimes against person corrupt by threat of public, litter in county park or public beach, park hours of use violation, and disorderly intoxication. Bond: $40,000.


Jeffrey Joseph Giroux, 44, 12400 block of Appleberg Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: two arrests on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Matthew David Green, 32, 61 E. Horton Ave., Englewood. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $750.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Christopher Todd Cannon, 41, 3600 block of Madagascar Ave., North Port. Charge: obtain merchant money without false receipt. Bond: $500.

Justin Lee McDaniel, 33, 2600 block of Starview Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $10,000. Bond: none.

Noah Scott Michael, 23, 1100 block of Woodcrest Lane, North Port. Charge: moving traffic violation: driving while license suspended revocation equivalent status. Bond: $120.

Robin Renee Robb, 41, 5200 block of Malamin Road, North Port. Charge: probation violation: battery touch or strike. Bond: none.

Tavarious Marquis Smith, 26, 1900 block of Waltrip Street, North Port. Charges: resisting officer: flee elude law enforcement officer with lights seen and siren active; moving traffic violation: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,620.

Kimberly Ann Head, 32, 3500 block of Monfero Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Michael Vernon Thomas Jr., 41, 8300 block of Trionfo Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Amanda Lee Brewer, 27, 100 block of S. Orange Ave., Arcadia. Charges: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Christ Robinson Delissaint, 20, of Orlando. Charges: possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Hender Frank Deneus, 20, of Orlando. Charges: possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Louishane Alex Jack, 21, of Orlando. Charges: possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Travis Latrell Jones, 32, of Jacksonville. Charge: health safety, prevent firefighter. Bond: $1,500.

William Kalyn Pugh, 34, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation. Bond: none.

—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

