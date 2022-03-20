The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Nathan Thomas Wells, 49, 11500 block of Royal Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: breach of peace, disorderly conduct. Bond: $500.
Adam Frazier Harris, 37, 3600 block of Dawson Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to stop vehicle upon order by law enforcement officer. Bond: $5,000.
Barbara Ann Poteat-Gill, 47, 100 block of Date St., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
William Leon Hughes, Jr., 27, 15400 block of Sunkist Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and criminal mischief with property damage. Bond: $1,500.
Garric Denzel Joseph Wilson, 26, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Dereck Ryan Bradley, 41, 4200 block of Day St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended. Bond: $9,500.
Robin Ashley Bruno, 32, 2100 block of Morley St., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to disclose facts to obtain public aid and grand theft. Bond: $3,000.
Paul Andy Hebert, Jr., 56, 400 block of Allworthy St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Marisa Leigh Robbins, 43, 3300 block of Port Charlotte Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Matthew James Bean, 33, 22100 block of Rochester Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: exposure of sexual organs, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000.
Nicole Loura, 34, 900 block of Bowman Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Clinton Joseph Mitchell, 43, 300 block of Camilla Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Jaime Lynn Hakes, 43, 4900 block of Easter Terrace, North Port. Charges: grand theft and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $10,000.
Emmanuel Orrent Sims, Jr., 25, 4900 block o Atwater Drive, North Port. Charges: failure to redeliver hired vehicle. Bond: $5,000.
Hunter Vincent Sammons, 18, 3300 block of Ginsing Lane, Englewood. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $6,500.
Manasseh Walker, 28, 3300 block of Rain Lily Lane, Englewood. Charges: driving while license suspended, and four counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
James Edward Arnold, Jr., 56, 100 block of East Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charges: crimes against person corrupt by threat of public, litter in county park or public beach, park hours of use violation, and disorderly intoxication. Bond: $40,000.
Jeffrey Joseph Giroux, 44, 12400 block of Appleberg Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: two arrests on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Matthew David Green, 32, 61 E. Horton Ave., Englewood. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $750.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Christopher Todd Cannon, 41, 3600 block of Madagascar Ave., North Port. Charge: obtain merchant money without false receipt. Bond: $500.
Justin Lee McDaniel, 33, 2600 block of Starview Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $10,000. Bond: none.
Noah Scott Michael, 23, 1100 block of Woodcrest Lane, North Port. Charge: moving traffic violation: driving while license suspended revocation equivalent status. Bond: $120.
Robin Renee Robb, 41, 5200 block of Malamin Road, North Port. Charge: probation violation: battery touch or strike. Bond: none.
Tavarious Marquis Smith, 26, 1900 block of Waltrip Street, North Port. Charges: resisting officer: flee elude law enforcement officer with lights seen and siren active; moving traffic violation: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,620.
Kimberly Ann Head, 32, 3500 block of Monfero Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Michael Vernon Thomas Jr., 41, 8300 block of Trionfo Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Amanda Lee Brewer, 27, 100 block of S. Orange Ave., Arcadia. Charges: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Christ Robinson Delissaint, 20, of Orlando. Charges: possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Hender Frank Deneus, 20, of Orlando. Charges: possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Louishane Alex Jack, 21, of Orlando. Charges: possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Travis Latrell Jones, 32, of Jacksonville. Charge: health safety, prevent firefighter. Bond: $1,500.
William Kalyn Pugh, 34, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.