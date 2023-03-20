The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Beverly Elizabeth Berte, 35, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Julia Magdalena Webb, 58, 3100 block of Broadpoint Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: none.
James Brian Smith Jr., 60, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: trespass by failure to leave, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Ryan Christopher Carroll, 35, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
Brent Lee Holmes, 35, address withheld. Charges: battery and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Rebecca Mae Thursby, 43, 1000 block of Somerset Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
Jesseca Nicole Easterly, 38, 8700 block of Herbison Avenue, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Bryan Russell Huntsman, 56, address withheld. Charge: felony battery. Bond: none.
Codey Wise Blue, 29, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Talea Renee Saylor, 21, 2000 block of Tenth Street, Englewood. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Nicholas Andrew Brucker, 29, 100 block of West Wentworth Street, Englewood. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
Brian Paul Robins, 46, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Jose Antonio Renobato, 24, 1000 block of SE 8th Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: carrying concealed or unlicensed firearm or weapon, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, battery, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
Lorenzo Jerome Luke, 21, of Tampa. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Octavius David Brown III, 26, of Tampa. Charges: out-of-county warrant, presenting false ID to law enforcement, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Austin James Garrison, 30, 2800 block of Soprano Lane, North Port. Charges: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater and four counts of DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $1,120.
Regina E. Lermann, 60, 1700 block of Wasilla Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Philip Arthur Lewis, 40, 7600 block of Totem Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Lloyd Henry West, 67, 3600 block of Lorton Avenue, North Port. Charges: battery against person aged 65 years or older and simple assault. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Macrino Hernandez-Jimenez, 18, of Immokalee. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $240.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
