The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Robert Thomas De La Rue, Jr., 41, 3300 block of Jackson Road, Venice. Charges: driving while license suspended, third offense; possession or use of drug paraphernalia; and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $6,500.

Donte Jovan Mazon, 28, 900 block of Sunridge Drive, Sarasota. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, over 20 grams. Bond: none.

Lamaar Joseph Bouie, 36, 1500 block of 28th St., Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.

Ruben Rivers, 67, 800 block of Burland St., Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Clayton Andrea Stuarts, Jr., 29, 700 block of Burland St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Royston Jounior Plowell, 27, 23200 block of Billings Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery on firefighter, officer or EMT, resisting officer without violence and two counts of battery intentional touch or strike. Bond: $24,500.

Matthew Johnathon Gilliard, 48, 3300 block of Croton Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving with a revoked license, habitual offender. Bond: $10,000.

Marcianno Odell Scott, 37, 1400 block of Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI with damage to property or person of another; DUI, fourth offense and driving while license suspended, third offense. Bond: $23,000.

John Jeffery DIllon, 44, 14300 block of Aldridge Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.

David Eugenio Billuk, 39, 2600 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.

Eric John Marquis, 43, 3300 block of Elkcam Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $7,500.

Joshua Lee Green, 36, 13500 block of Martha Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: Assault on officer, firefighter or EMT. Bond: none.

Wallace Eric Schmitt, 62, 18500 block of Satsuma Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $4,500.

Anderson De La Rosa, 20, of New York, NY. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $500.

Anthony John Vega, 57, of Naples. Charges: arrest on four out of county warrants. Bond: $9,000.

Cesar Loredo, 26, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle, out of county warrant and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $4,500.

Lynda Joanna Brown, 38, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.

Christian Barber, 31, of Bronx, NY. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

Samantha Faith McBride, 22, 5800 block of Grey Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: criminal mischief and disorderly intoxication. Bond: $1,500.

Jacob Gage Trott, 19, 11200 block of Pineapple Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting officer without violence, battery by intentional touch or strike, criminal mischief more than $1,000 damage and disorderly intoxication. Bond: $500.

Brian Courtney Howard, 49, 3400 block of Normandy Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Bond: $2,000.


Remy Gianni Johnson, 21, 8100 block of Welsford Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: $5,000.

Raymond Lee Male, Jr., 48, homeless of Englewood. Charges: off-bond/forfeiture/revocations, trespass on property other than structure or conveyance, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $9,500.

Sean Baker, 22, homeless of unknown county. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $2,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Micah Lashawn Alexander, 32, of Tampa. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Martin Hernandez, 34, 12200 block of Rosaro Ave., North Port. Charges: two counts of hit and run, leaving the scene of crash involving damage to property; and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $360.

Matthew Allen Cochrane, 43, 5800 block of Van Camp St., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Gregg Everett Marlatt, 50, 800 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court. Bond: $2,000.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Cedric Bates, 38, 100 block of Jordan Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, attempt to sell methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment for transporting drugs. Bond: $22,000.

Alton Anthonas Burch, 37, 100 block of S.W. Martin Luther King St., Arcadia. Charge: driving while licenses suspended, habitual offender. Bond: $1,500.

Kristopher Cole Crites, 31, 1500 block of S.W. Highway 17, Arcadia. Charges: battery by touch or strike and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.

Cody Tyler Forman, 32, 1800 block of Los Pinos St., Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling, criminal mischief with damage to property and violation of probation. Bond: $7,620.

Joaquin Jimenez, 30, 100 block of N. Lee Ave., Arcadia. Charges: contribute to the delinquency of a minor; sale, give or serve liquor to a minor and violation of probation. Bond: $1,000.

Lorri Beth Lafferty, 31, 500 block of West Oak St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bond: $1,000.

Stephen Anthony Mazza, 34, 800 block of W. Magnolia St., Arcadia. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $7,500.

Robert Lee Mendoza, 58, 3500 block of Popular St., Zolfo Springs. Charges: driving while license suspended, habitual offender; and four counts of failure to appear. Bond: none.

Damein Anthony Neff, 18, 9200 block of S.W. Raccoon Trail, Arcadia. Charges: armed burglary of a dwelling, structure or conveyance, grand theft of a firearm and grand theft of more than $5,000 and less than $10,000. Bond: $23,000.

SirCedric Cloroin Thomas, 20, 200 block of Macon Road, Arcadia. Charges: criminal mischief with damage to property of over $200 and less than $1,000. Bond: $120.

− Compiled By Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments