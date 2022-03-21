The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Taron Xavier Anderson Sr., 43, of Suffolk, Virginia. Charges: failure to stop vehicle upon order of law enforcement, failure to register motor vehicle, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $8,500.
Korryn Rylee Barber, 23, 200 block of Rotonda Boulevard, Rotonda West. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,500.
Brennan Edward Kosarue, 26, 3600 block of Pebble Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
Manuel Charlton Martir, 31, 2400 block of Deedra Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
John Redmon Frederick III, 33, 4300 block of Gorgas Street, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with or fabricating evidence. Bond: none.
Brandon Carlisle Reilly, 34, of Gulfport. Charges: DUI, failure to register motor vehicle, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Nicholas James Wheeler, 20, 7000 block of Sandstone Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
Angelica Hinojos, 30, 400 block of Mira Flores Road, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license revoked. Bond: $5,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Sahar Manoukian, 31, of Sherman Oaks, California. Charges: grand theft, criminal mischief, trespassing, battery against a person aged 65 or older, and tampering with a witness. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Benjamin Lee Chrismar, 47, 2400 block of Jasmine Way, North Port. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to breath test after license suspended. Bond: $620.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Kathleen Nicole McGoldrick, 23, 5900 block of Espanola Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Anatolio Santos-Gonzalez, 43, of North Fort Myers. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
Jose Turcios Milian, 39, of Homestead. Charge: driving while license expired over six months. Bond: $120.
Diana Louise Vallini, 59, 4200 block of Alibi Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Malayah Nijeana Hatcher, 18, 1400 block of SW Harlem Circle, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery with deadly weapon. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
Christ Robinson Delissaint, 20, of Orlando. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Hender Frank Deneus, 20, of Orlando. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Louishane Alex Jack, 21, of Orlando. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
