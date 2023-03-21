The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Erik Travis Anderson, 40, of Venice. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended and nonsupport of dependents. Bond: none.
Pedro Luis Vasquez-Vasquez, 27, of Tampa. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Vincenza Esposito, 66, 900 block of Robin Hood Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.
Martha Lewis Taylor, 66, 3200 block of Terita Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Gabriel Kirchberger, 73, 8200 block of Agate Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Trevor Blair Nainby, 42, 14100 block of Kane Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
Tyrone Lance Baptiste, 36, 2500 block of Sparkle Lane, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $5,000.
Christopher John Albert, 43, of North Fort Myers. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $280.
Jose Rolando Rios, 25, of Immokalee. Charges: out-of-county warrant and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Brent Alan Troxell, 49, of Hamilton, Indiana. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Scott Allen Brown, 58, 2300 block of Pilger Avenue, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Jack Dale Churchill, 37, 500 block of NW Lakehurst Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,500.
Chandler Richey, 19, 2000 block of Arnanas Road, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $3,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Kyle Lamar Chaney, 34, 1300 block of Sugar Babe Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: trafficking amphetamine of 14 grams or over and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Shalana Paulette Cook, 36, 1200 block of NE Cross Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: grand theft, grand theft of firearm, and four counts of burglary. Bond: $9,000.
Mariah Haley Davis, 32, 2400 block of SE E-N-T Circle, Arcadia. Charges: petit theft and three counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
Rodrigo Garcia, 27, 1000 block of SE Mills Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
Phillip Lee McEwen Sims, 42, 900 block of NE Hickory Street, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery causing harm or disability. Bond: none.
Tre Scott Smith, 22, 1100 block of SW Spring Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: credit card fraud, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Tyler Benjamin Vest, 45, of Bowling Green, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
O'Marie Danyell Hudson, 25, 300 block of North 15th Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Jennifer Janine Lange, 50, 8600 block of SW Reese Street, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.