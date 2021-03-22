The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Christopher Lee Beach, 46, first block of Bunker Road, Rotonda West. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and false imprisonment of a person against their will. Bond: $6,000.
Amanda Lynn Scoles, 42, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $6,000.
Michael Joseph Abruzzese, 26, 9400 block of Anita Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Benjamin John Phillips Jr., 32, 100 block of Martin Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: tampering in felony misdemeanor proceedings and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $11,500.
Reagan Armstrong Fields, 57, 23000 block of Glen Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, battery on officer firefighter or EMT, resisting officer without violence, and possession of firearm, ammunition or weapon by U.S. convicted felon. Bond: $36,000.
Todd Arthur Brusati, 52, 1400 block of Kolenda St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Thomas Edmond Cetnar, 19, 23100 block of Newcun Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
Tyler Scott McCavitt, 31, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed. Bond: $7,500.
Toni Elizabeth Kendall, 47, 21000 block of Evanston Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
Andrew Mitchell Sinclair, 30, 200 block of Santa Fe St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $8,500.
Joseph Mach Jr., 25, of Loxahatchee, Florida. Charge: trespass occupied structure or conveyance. Bond: $2,500.
Raymond Lee Male Jr., 48, homeless of Englewood. Charges: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
Sean Baker, 23, homeless. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $2,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Odalys Perez Gonzalez, 56, 11200 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Marquize Joseph Elleontae Berry, 18, 6900 block of Willow Creek Circle, North Port. Charge: intent threat to do violence. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
