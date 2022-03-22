The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
John William Remillard, 55, 3500 block of Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.
Rick Michael Dougan, 66, 1100 block of Campanga Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.
Sherman Alan Black, 50, 10400 block of Pensacola Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to stop vehicle after officer's order. Bond: $12,500.
Ronald Ray Shaw Jr., 30, 21100 block of Bersell Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of domestic violence injunction, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Justin Roy Webb, 33, 2100 block of Clermont Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: scheme to defraud. Bond: none.
McKayla Ashlee Sargent, 28, 21100 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $13,500.
Kevin Steven Sthormes, 27, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: assault against first responder and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Richard B. Tenreiro, 53, of Charlestown, Rhode Island. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Marquise Tyrelle Faison, 25, 400 block of East Virginia Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Kara Evalyn Power, 20, 3600 block of Cordova Terrace, North Port. Charges: burglary with assault or battery and robbery without a weapon. Bond: $20,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Laurene Ann Honeybill, 63, 8600 block of Quinn Court, North Port. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.
Jomaris Idalis Summers, 25, 2900 block of Zoratoa Avenue, North Port. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $620.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Amanda Faye Day, 35, 6700 block of County Road 660, Arcadia. Charge: petit theft. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
Guillermo Alvarez Garcia Jr., 28, 2100 block of Clem's Dairy Street, Arcadia. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $500.
--Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.