The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

John William Remillard, 55, 3500 block of Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.

Rick Michael Dougan, 66, 1100 block of Campanga Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.

Sherman Alan Black, 50, 10400 block of Pensacola Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to stop vehicle after officer's order. Bond: $12,500.

Ronald Ray Shaw Jr., 30, 21100 block of Bersell Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of domestic violence injunction, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Justin Roy Webb, 33, 2100 block of Clermont Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: scheme to defraud. Bond: none.

McKayla Ashlee Sargent, 28, 21100 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $13,500.

Kevin Steven Sthormes, 27, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: assault against first responder and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

Richard B. Tenreiro, 53, of Charlestown, Rhode Island. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:


Marquise Tyrelle Faison, 25, 400 block of East Virginia Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Kara Evalyn Power, 20, 3600 block of Cordova Terrace, North Port. Charges: burglary with assault or battery and robbery without a weapon. Bond: $20,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Laurene Ann Honeybill, 63, 8600 block of Quinn Court, North Port. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.

Jomaris Idalis Summers, 25, 2900 block of Zoratoa Avenue, North Port. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $620.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Amanda Faye Day, 35, 6700 block of County Road 660, Arcadia. Charge: petit theft. Bond: none.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:

Guillermo Alvarez Garcia Jr., 28, 2100 block of Clem's Dairy Street, Arcadia. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $500.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments