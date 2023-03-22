The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Kevin Joseph Vaughn, 54, 200 block of Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda West. Charge: violation of domestic violence injunction. Bond: $1,500.
Andrew Ryan Dennison, 26, 3500 block of Vessels Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Madison Ann Martin, 23, 21900 block of Cellini Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Arturo Hernandez Zamora, 50, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Charge: knowingly driving license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
Brandon Hunter Blackman, 28, of Fort Myers. Charge: failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $1,000.
Robin Domingo, 28, of Bonita Springs. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $250.
Darwin Bardale, 24, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Daniel Herrera, 32, 1500 block of Plum Drive, Arcadia. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $250.
Ramon Guido-Sanchez, 43, 1600 block of Second Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license expired more than six months. Bond: $1,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Michael Jay Gordon, 80, of Venice. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Ignacia Maria Chevrette, 42, 1500 block of Mackinaw Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Cheryl Ann Lascola, 55, 4700 block of Pan American Boulevard, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Ruslan Giviyevich Tukhashvili, 33, 6900 block of Outreach Way, North Port. Charges: battery against first responder, resisting officer with violence, and larceny. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jack Dale Churchill, 37, 500 block of NW Lakehurst Avenue, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Nanette Marie Feguer, 66, 400 block of Leach Street, Englewood. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater. Bond: $120.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
Austin Clay Barber, 21, 1700 block of Ora Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Colt Andrew Boatright, 25, first block of South Hillsborough Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of short-barreled gun rifle or machine gun, altering weapon identification, trafficking methamphetamine over 14 grams, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and two counts each of possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $92,000.
Victor Fernando Gil, 30, 1400 block of Buddy Drive, Arcadia. Charge: sexual battery. Bond: none.
Zackery Dale Hall, 23, 2700 block of NE Brownville Street, Arcadia. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.